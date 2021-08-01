Iowa state lawmakers representing Dubuque County said last week that they are hearing different messages from constituents, based on their party.
It is important to remember that lawmakers’ work does not stop when they leave the Iowa State Capitol each spring. Many serve on study commissions assigned via bills that are passed during the session. Others sit on various boards, both those established in statute and those formed in their districts.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said that most of her time is spent on constituent services, much of which is listening to concerns or compliments from folks in her district.
But despite their districts’ close proximity, lawmakers serving Dubuque County said most of what they have heard this year reflects the worries and wins of theirs and their respective parties.
Jochum said that she is hearing a refrain of 2020 COVID-19 anxiety, as the delta variant moves into the state more and more.
“Most of the people communicating with me are very concerned about the number of people who are still not vaccinated against COVID-19,” she said. “Because the more it transmits, the more it changes. Because of the delta, they are concerned that it will eventually change enough for the vaccines the rest of us have received to not be as effective.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, who represents rural Dubuque County, said that her constituents are far less worried about the coronavirus than a return of government mandates put in place to stop it.
“The biggest thing I’m hearing from constituents is a fear of mask mandates,” she said. “I probably get a dozen calls or emails a day with that concern. People are feeling some pressure.”
Lundgren said she has also been hearing from staff at MercyOne Medical Centers in Dubuque and Dyersville who are upset with their company’s vaccination requirement.
“I am hearing from a lot of nurses in the area who are not comfortable getting the vaccine until it is formally approved by the FDA,” she said.
Lundgren said the matter may make the slate when the Legislature returns to Des Moines this fall for legislative and congressional redistricting.
“Whether or not we try and address it when we all go back will depend on support,” she said.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque — who represents the city’s southern half — said she is hearing a desire for the political split to end around COVID-19.
“I hear from constituents concerned around continued political polarization, the politicizing of issues like public health, immigration and other hot button issues around our state,” she said. “This is the time we need to get serious about loving our neighbors. We need to stop pointing fingers and unite around our challenges. We need to get our kids back to school, but we need to do so safely. We cannot deny the reality of the COVID pandemic.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, represents rural Dubuque County, Jackson and Jones counties. She said what she hears most are concerns about workforce.
“It’s a national problem. But we need to hone in on how we can handle that in Iowa, because we’re hurting,” she said. “The Casey’s convenience store down the street is closed because they can’t hire. The hospitality industry is deeply hemorrhaging. If people are able to work, they should be able to go out and work.”
Koelker has also been hearing a lot about why people are not working — no child care, no affordable housing, etc. She said she is worried that if the situation does not improve, employers might feel pressure to automate.
“It’s not a flip-of-the-switch solution, but we’re going to have to stage up some big, bold moves,” she said.
The lawmakers are also working on various boards and commissions.
Lundgren had a bill passed and signed this session that created an interim study on state mandates for insurers to cover certain procedures. That committee will be formed soon.
“There are 100 different requests we get for insurance mandates,” she said. “But I want to make sure if we pass anything into law, it will actually help people. We have hundreds of insurance mandates we’ve already passed over the years.”
James sits on both a statewide commission for mental health and disabilities and another for airport support.
Jochum serves on the Administrative Rules Review Commission.
“Every law that passes, it is the Reynolds administration’s job to then make a rule for her departments to implement,” she said. “We go through every rule they’re proposing to make sure the measures are found in the law and that they make sense. It keeps me very busy.”
Reynolds joins effort to get COURT to reconsider Roe V. Wade
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last week announced that she had officially signed an affidavit along with 11 other Republican governors pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider all past abortion decisions, including landmark decisions like Roe v. Wade.
“For years, democratically elected representatives in states like Iowa have tried to defend innocent human life only to be stymied by the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade,” Reynolds said in a release. “For too long, this precedent has trampled on state sovereignty and destroyed the lives of millions of unborn babies.”
The affidavit states that the court should “correct the mistakes” in past decisions and “recognize that the text and original understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment have nothing to do with abortion.”
The governor’s joining the affidavit received a rebuke from Jochum.
“Rather than be so fixated on filing lawsuits to overturn Roe v. Wade, the governor’s time would be better spent solving Iowa’s lack of maternal health care,” she said. “Iowa is dead last in the nation for the number of OB/GYNs.”
Stewart law makes Gold Star plates REGISTRATION free
Illinois Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, celebrated the signing into law of a bill he sponsored that removes the $151 registration fee for Gold Star license plates for surviving widows, widowers or parents of U.S. Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in wartime service.
“The Illinois Senate paused a moment to remember what Memorial Day truly represents,” he said in a release. “Several of us who served in the military were humbled to honor the young men and women who through the years left their homes and families to serve, and gave their lives for our great nation.”
Calendar
1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, Flora Park, 2605 Pennsylvania Ave., Dubuque — Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, will hold her annual corn boil fundraiser with a slate of high-profile Democratic guests — including U.S. Senate candidates Dave Muhlbauer, former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and Glenn Hurst, and gubernatorial candidate Iowa Rep. Ras Smith and potential candidate Deidre DeJear.