Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion access was expected — having been telegraphed by an earlier leak — and elicited largely predictable responses from area lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
Political science professors Chris Budzisz, of Loras College, and Chris Larimer, of University of Northern Iowa, spoke to what the decision might mean for the midterm election in November.
Larimer said the decision likely will reshape the whole political discussion about midterms this year.
“Leading up to today, it seemed like this election was about inflation,” he said. “If you were someone like Gov. (Kim) Reynolds — running in a midterm year, with a Democratic president, where voters were clearly upset with the direction of the country, frustrated by rising prices — that was working potentially toward your advantage. Now, abortion will rival inflation as the No. 1 issue for a lot of voters going into November. This is going to be a mobilizing factor for a lot of voters.”
Larimer said how Reynolds and other Republicans in the majority in Iowa respond could have major consequences.
“We know from research that when something like this happens, it can have a mobilizing effect for the other side,” he said. “And we know public opinion in Iowa and nationally has generally shown that a majority of voters favor some access to abortion. It is probably (Republicans) trying to figure out the aftershocks of this.”
Budzisz said the weight of their decisions since the Supreme Court threw the issue back to states is not lost on Republicans.
“For the last few decades, this has been the aspiration (for anti-abortion Republicans),” he said. “Because the precedent existed for so long and how you saw public opinion coalesce around legal but regulated, it goes from being a perspective situation to a reality. For many lawmakers, that’s why you see a muted response.”
Budzisz, like many, believes this is not the end of abortion politics in the U.S., but the beginning of a new, more uncertain era.
“The last several decades, people have known what that landscape looks like, where there could only be incremental movement,” he said.
In Iowa, there was speculation about whether Reynolds would call a special session of the Legislature if Roe fell. There was no sign Friday that she would do so.
“I would tend to think she might want to wait to the next session to get ducks in a row,” Budzisz said. “But she’s going to get pressure by pro-life groups, and there will be a push and pull even within the Republican party on what path to take.”
Larimer said the decision likely will drive up voter turnout in states with various political makeups as well.
“For voters in states where Democrats control the state legislature (such as Illinois), you may see a drive among Democratic voters to make sure access to abortion stays in place,” he said. “In Republican-controlled states, you may see both Democrat and Republican voters being mobilized to the polls for different reasons — Democrats to try to stop more restrictions on abortion and Republicans saying this is their chance to put restrictions in place. At the moment, it seems like it would drive up turnout for both parties.”
Democrats’ anti-partisan thread
Multiple Democrats seeking statewide office in Iowa have taken a nonpartisan, even anti-partisan tone in discussions in Dubuque in recent weeks.
Deidre DeJear, the Democratic nominee for governor of Iowa, at a stop on June 16 told a small crowd not expect a partisan governor if she was elected.
“People talk about reaching across the aisle,” she said. “I’m going to stand right here between the aisles.”
State Auditor Rob Sand — running for reelection — said in an TH interview that he did not think of himself as a partisan official.
“People who take a minute to listen to me pretty quickly find that I’m not big on political parties,” he said. “There are better systems out there, even within this country that can give independent voters equal footing to partisan voters. I think people appreciate my anti-partisanship and nonpartisanship, appreciate that I criticize Democrats as well as Republicans when the facts call for it.”
Sand’s critics certainly would disagree with his description of himself, as the auditor repeatedly has made headlines for several investigations into the Reynolds administration.
Budzisz said the tone from DeJear and Sand is part of a noticeable trend among Democrats running for statewide office. The professor said the comments could reflect each candidates’ true beliefs, or it could be them calculating if they can support national Democrats unquestioningly on many issues.
“It’s akin to ‘running against the swamp,’” Budzisz said. “Running against partisanship is a critique of the prevailing political climate. And a lot of people don’t like the prevailing political climate.”
Larimer, too, said it could resonate with voters.
“It reflects what we know from polling — that people are frustrated by politics and don’t like that things are so polarized,” he said. “It may be trying to get at that sentiment — trying to get away from politics and just getting things done.”
Both professors, though, said there was little research proving the strategy has been effective in the past.
Endorsements
The New Democrat Coalition Action Fund endorsed Wisconsin Sen. Brad Pfaff’s bid to be the Democratic Party nominee for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. He is among multiple Democrats vying to represent the party in the general election for the seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind. Derrick Van Orden is the sole Republican running for the seat.
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, endorsed Darren Bailey in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Six GOP candidates will be on the ballot in the primary election on Tuesday, June 28, vying for the opportunity to face off against Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election.
Calendar
Illinois primary election, Tuesday, June 28: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your voting location at https://bit.ly/2BHGoLK.
