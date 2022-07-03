The United States’ former Ambassador to the United Nations, Republican Nikki Haley, dangled her toe over, if not quite dipping it in, to the 2024 presidential race at a western Iowa event last week.
One day after an event in Dubuque — to which press, including the TH, was disinvited the day of and on either side of which Haley was not made available for questions — Haley told reporters she would run for the White House “if it looks like there’s a place for me next year,” according to the Des Moines Register.
This is the closest she has come to acknowledging a run, while returning to Iowa regularly in recent months ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus, which is at least still happening for Republicans in 2024. The Democratic National Committee decides the fate of Iowa’s first status for their party later this summer.
During the Republican Party of Iowa event in Dubuque, with Haley, Chairman Jeff Kaufman said her performance there would have been good for a caucus stop.
“One of the reasons I’m so passionate about first-in-the-nation is I believe all of you have the ability to discern, to ask tough questions, to listen to what Nikki is saying tonight and see if you believe it, if you think she’s being sincere,” he said to the crowd, before saying to Haley “I have a feeling you’ve passed with flying colors.”
University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer told the TH that Haley’s statement was her being “as cautious as you can.”
“It’s probably more about (former President Donald) Trump loyalists, trying to make sure she’s not stepping over anyone there,” he said. “But that’s what people running for president do now. They ‘Just want to listen to the concerns of voters’ and avoid any sort of statement that they’re definitely a candidate. Once you’re officially a candidate, it’s game on in terms of the press and voters.”
Larimer said these kinds of statements and Haley’s kind of tour just keeps getting earlier and earlier.
The first visit from an official presidential candidate to the area ahead of 2020 was U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on March 1, 2019. But ahead of that, numerous Democrats toying with the idea of a run had come through.
Abortion continues to stir political activity
Last week, Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds continued to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s contentious decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark reproductive rights decision which allowed legal abortion in most cases — by asking the Iowa Supreme Court to reconsider the state’s “heartbeat” law, which bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected.
Reynolds was swiftly rebuked by her reelection bid’s opponent this year.
“Imagine if the governor had this much tenacity to fight for our public education system,” said Democratic Party nominee Deidre DeJear, in a release. “This announcement only confirms what we already know to be true, Reynolds is determined to stand against the will of the vast majority of Iowans to ensure the personal rights and bodily autonomy of all in our state.”
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, said he would not represent the state in legal action that would restrict or ban abortions due to ethical reasons preventing him from backing policies that would “undermine rights and protections for women.”
Speaking before the Haley event in Dubuque, Republican attorney general candidate Brenna Bird accused Miller of not doing his job.
“It is your job as attorney general to go to court to defend our laws in the state,” she told the crowd. “Miller just refused to defend our laws in a very important case. Well, as attorney general, I will go to work.”
She also said the position’s most important other function was “holding (President Joe) Biden accountable.”
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., also called for voters to reject the Roe v. Wade ruling at the ballot, during an interview on Bloomberg TV.
“If you are a person who values making your own health care decisions, if you are a person who loves the fact that we live in the longest-standing democracy in the history of the world and want to protect that — all of that is on the ballot in November,” Bustos said.
Bustos is not running for reelection herself.
In the same week, Vote.org — the nonpartisan voting registration platform — announced a huge increase in activity following SCOTUS’ call on Roe v. Wade. According to a release, the week following the decision showed a 563% increase in people registering to vote through the site over the week prior, a 323% increase in people visiting the site to check their voter registration and a 434% increase in absentee ballot requests.
Ernst back in Europe
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, was one of a bipartisan congressional delegation to the 2022 North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s summit in Madrid, Spain, last week. Ahead of the summit, the delegation celebrated Turkey agreeing to accept Finland and Sweden into the NATO Alliance.
“It is important that all NATO Allies work together to accelerate Finland and Sweden’s accession into NATO, which is why we are very encouraged that an agreement was reached that will allow their applications to advance,” said the lawmakers in a statement. “Finland and Sweden’s contributions to the Alliance will strengthen our response to an emboldened and revisionist Vladimir Putin.”
Ernst previously led a bipartisan group of senators to Germany and Poland at the outset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Endorsements
The Wisconsin Education Association Council and the National Education Association both endorsed Democrat Brad Pfaff in his primary run for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.
The International Brotherhood of electrical Workers Local 2150 also endorsed Pfaff to be the Democratic nominee for Wisconsin’s 3rd.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, endorsed four fellow Republicans’ runs for county sheriff, all incumbents: Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tschirgi, Delaware County Sheriff John LeClere, Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg and Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver.
