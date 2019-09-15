News in your town

Is it impeachment if Speaker Pelosi doesn't say so?

Democratic debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care

Democratic debate: Top 2020 contenders finally on same stage

The DIY foreign policy president: Bolton ouster confirms it

Supreme Court allows broad enforcement of Trump asylum rule

House votes to bar Arctic drilling; Senate action unlikely

Democratic debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care

GOP holds N Carolina House seat but shows frailty in suburbs

The DIY foreign policy president: Bolton ouster confirms it

Joe Biden looks to Iowa to solidify his lead

Trump ties US success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me'

Politics: James joins bipartisan caucus of young Iowa lawmakers on renewable energy tour

Politics: Iowa leaders, farmers sound off against Trump

Politics: 3 Dubuque locals attend debates live in Detroit

Politics: Ernst aims to get agencies out of Washington, D.C.

2020 hopeful Gabbard sues Google, says free speech violated

Politics: Gillibrand tours area ethanol plant, takes away industry message

Politics: Presidential hopefuls share climate plans during Dubuque visits

Politics: Local Democrats size up candidates at debate watch parties

Putin uses G-20 to strengthen alliances, soothe tensions

Rivals target Biden as Democrats' rifts emerge on age, race

Politics: Second Dem presidential candidate's office opens in Dubuque

Politics: Democratic Senate candidate hits the road early

Politics: Grassley again seeks to limit Farm Bill payments to actual farmers

In vastly white Iowa, black Dems poised to play a 2020 role

Politics: Pocan moves to 'indefinitely' halt large ag mergers, review antitrust

Politics: Booker first to 'visit' Iowa digitally

Booker plays up Vegas connection in crucial Nevada caucus

Buttigieg describes his coming out, need to bridge divides

Sanders calls for breaking up big agriculture monopolies

Politics: SW Wisconsin lawmakers propose dairy program funding increase

Iowa flooding presents campaign challenge for some 2020 Dems

Sanders, O'Rourke face off in Iowa; other hopefuls in NH, NV

Trump to tour new southern border fence in California

Democratic candidates posting big stats long before Iowa caucuses

Democrats intensify pressure for release of full Mueller report

Trump turns Mueller probe's findings into political weapon

Trump turns Mueller probe's findings into political weapon

Takeaways from Beto O'Rourke's presidential launch

Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field

British, Irish leaders to meet amid Brexit tensions