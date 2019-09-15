Democratic voters watched as 10 Democratic presidential primary contenders debated in Houston on Thursday.
Back in Iowa, high-profile Republicans are just letting the dice fall where they may.
“I am not watching it very closely right now,” said Jennifer Smith, a candidate for the Iowa Senate seat long held by Democratic incumbent Sen. Pam Jochum, of Dubuque. “This is something the Democrats are going to figure out for themselves. Right now with there being so many, I’m just letting it happen.”
Both Smith and Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, are interested in the evolving criteria the Democratic National Committee is creating to shape the makeup of each debate.
“It has evolved exactly the way we’ve implied they would,” Kaufmann said. “The extreme left of the party have the spotlight. If you look at the ones who aren’t there — (John) Hickenlooper, (John) Delaney, even Tulsi Gabbard — those are Democrats that I could see working across the aisle, at least capture the attention, if not the votes, of moderate Republicans. All of the more moderate are out of the eye. The way (the DNC) have chosen these people is a show of support.”
Kaufmann said he believes the exclusion of the more moderate or centrist Democrats will provide a starker contrast, dissuading any Republican voters from 2016 from straying back across the party line.
Smith said she thinks this last round of scaled-down debates could be a mixed bag of results.
“Tulsi Gabbard, I know, is quite upset at being excluded,” she said. “She feels it’s being skewed by leadership to who they want, rather than leaving it to the people. On the other hand, by having one debate rather than two, it will give more people a chance to have more time. And at some point they just have to start cutting the field. That’s going to make some people angry.”
Kaufmann, though, said Iowa is unique enough a political landscape to allow avenues for candidates even if they didn’t qualify for this debate stage.
“If there’s any chance at all for one of these candidates who have not made it to the debate stage tonight, it’s here,” he said. “I call it the ‘Jimmy Carter Effect.’ These individuals can go to the chicken dinners, go to the counties and still have a chance. Does it make it more difficult? Sure. But get in Iowa, walk every place you can and make your case.”
Kaufmann also said he’s preparing for Iowa’s Republican primary, dismissing decisions made by state Republican parties in Arizona, Kansas, Nevada and South Carolina to not hold them for President Donald Trump’s challengers.
“We are not going to entertain that,” he said. “We’re going to do it for 2024, 2028,” he said. “Every single year we have to make our case. Iowa may be too complacent. We have to make our case to California and New York, other places who want what we have, to be first in the nation (in the primary process). You need an electorate who are discerning.”
Kaufmann does not, however, believe the primary will hold many surprises.
“In holding a caucus in 2020, the president gets to face the Republican base,” he said. “The base is going to come back with a resounding ‘Yes.’ That could give him momentum.”
Bustos receives biofuels award
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., was given the Fueling Growth Award from Growth Energy this week.
“Congresswoman Bustos has been a constant and effective champion for the ethanol industry, which is why I was pleased to present her with the Fueling Growth Award today at our Biofuels Summit,” Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy said, in a press release. “She understands the seriousness of the challenges our industry is facing, but also the critical role biofuels play in communities across Illinois’ 17th District in supporting jobs and cleaner fuel alternatives for drivers.”
Calendar
• 4 p.m. today at Dittmar Farms Pumpkin Patch in Elizabeth, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Republican Central Committee will host an event at the pumpkin patch. Admission is $20 for adults.
• 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, Northeast Iowa Community College, Peosta — Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, will host a discussion regarding hemp production in Iowa. Jochum and Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, are expected to attend.
• 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at American Lady Cruises, 1630 E. 16th St. — Jochum will host her third annual Cruising to Victory fundraising event. Donors can purchase tickets at a variety of levels for different spots on the boat or at the reception, which will be held at Catsfish Charlie’s following the cruise. All Democratic presidential candidates were invited to attend. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has confirmed.