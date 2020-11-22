Last week, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand “toured” through eastern Iowa as part of his virtual, 99-county tour — conducted not in person, but via computer.
During his Dubuque County event, the Democrat weighed in on his office’s current priorities and concerns.
Recently, Sand informed Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds that it was inappropriate under the law to spend $21 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to pay for an accounting and HR software package known as Workday. During his virtual town hall, Sand expounded on his reasoning for that move.
He said the CARES Act dollars came with a specific list of qualified uses attached, namely for projects or needs stemming from the pandemic specifically, not planned ahead of time.
“Buying a new accounting system and HR system for state government is not on the list,” Sand told virtual attendees. “It was a contract entered into before the pandemic because we had already planned on making that purchase prior to the pandemic starting. We worked with the federal government on that and informed the governor’s office that they needed to do something different.”
When asked, though, the auditor OK’d the governor’s decision to give a 45% raise to state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati during the pandemic, which brought the physician’s salary to $265,044.
“Her raise, where she ended up at, after this very big raise — and it was a very big raise — was still less than her predecessor was making,” Sand said. “And her predecessor was not the state epidemiologist during a national epidemic.”
The auditor also weighed in on some local issues, to the extent that he could. Dubuque County Supervisor-elect Harley Pothoff asked Sand if the state auditor’s office could intervene for, or at least give advice to, the City of Rickardsville. The municipality is mandated by the state to pay for moving a section of sewer line, due to widening of U.S. 52.
Sand said actually advising could put his office in a conflict of interest. But he said his office would help at least lay out various options for the small city.
Jochum rejoins Senate leadership
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, recently was elected one of five assistant minority leaders to new Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville.
Senate Democrats elected Amanda Ragan, of Mason City, as Democratic whip. The other assistant minority leaders are Nate Boulton, of Des Moines; Bill Dotzler, of Waterloo; Herman Quirmbach, of Ames; and Jackie Smith, of Sioux City.
Previously, Jochum served as the Senate president from 2013 through 2016.
King concedes congressional race
Republican candidate Esther Joy King last week — nearly three weeks after Election Day — conceded her race against Democrat U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos to represent Illinois’s 17th Congressional District after the state certified the 2020 election results.
“The 2020 election has been like no other election, with increased mail-in ballots, tumultuous voting results and military ballot delays,” King stated in a press release. “I committed I would wait until their votes were counted before taking action. Now, with all the votes counted, it is appropriate for me to concede.”
Members of King’s campaign said it was vital that every legal vote be counted and claimed that “procedural questions” still existed in Illinois.
The race was too close to call on election night, but the Associated Press called it for Bustos on Nov. 5. Bustos garnered 52% of the votes cast.
Zumbach offers support to opponent
Many local candidates took to social media after this month’s general election — some to reflect on wins, others to lament losses, many to thank their supporters and voters.
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, was comfortably re-elected to another term representing District 48, which includes Delaware County and portions of Jones, Linn and Buchanan counties. His social media message was among those that stood out as he singled out his opponent, Democrat Eric Green, in a positive way.
“I want to take a moment to recognize my opponent, Eric Green, for running a great campaign,” Zumbach’s message stated. “Only a few people are willing to step up and put their name on a ballot, and Eric chose to stand up and run for office to serve his community.
“Eric is a small business owner, which, like running for office, also takes a lot of grit and determination — especially in a year like this! I want to encourage my constituents to visit Diamond Pi Co. (Green’s business) in Monticello, pick up a pizza and help support our local businesses!”
Illinois congressional delegation fights USDA cutting food stamps
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and U.S. Rep. Bustos, joined their state’s full, bipartisan delegation in opposing a U.S. Department of Agriculture plan to end Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — commonly known as food stamps — from some senior living facilities, including those in Illinois.
A letter from the bipartisan delegation to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue argued against his policy decision to not authorize SNAP benefits for supportive living facilities, which serve low-income seniors and those with disabilities.
“It is unacceptable to leave 8,000 seniors vulnerable, especially during the holiday season and in the middle of the worst public health crisis in a century. We respectfully request USDA explore every possible grace period, enforcement discretion or waiver to prevent this catastrophic outcome on January 1, 2021,” wrote the members.