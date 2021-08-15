The tri-state-area’s six members of the U.S. Senate voted in some interesting ways and got up to some amendment antics last week during votes on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending targets.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, made the most news by breaking with most of his party to vote in favor of the bipartisan infrastructure package that’s been hashed out between moderates of both major parties and the White House in past months.
In the hours leading up to that vote, Grassley spent time telegraphing and justifying it via Twitter.
“There is NO mileage tax or amnesty in the bipartisan senate infrastructure bill,” he posted. “It doesn’t raise taxes(.) We kept those things out(.) My focus is investing in infrastructure for Iowa’s future: roads bridges locks & dams airports rural broadband etc(.) This bill does that(.)”
But Grassley was alone among area Republicans to vote along with the bipartisan bill.
“While our families are already feeling the burden from rising costs of goods and services, Washington Democrats want to continue to spend at reckless rates,” U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, tweeted before voting against it.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., also voted against the bill Wednesday.
“We need to spend money on infrastructure,” he said in a statement. “We also need to stop further mortgaging our children’s future.”
Area Democrats were happy to join their party and Grassley in supporting the infrastructure bill.
“Americans have asked us to fix crumbling roads and bridges, expand public transit and rail, and provide clean drinking water in their communities for decades,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in a release. “That moment has finally arrived in the Senate. This bipartisan bill represents the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure in nearly a century.”
U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., also praised the bill.
The other shoe, of course, will be the $3.5 trillion spending plan from Senate Democrats, who pushed it through using budget reconciliation — avoiding the filibuster’s 60-vote requirement — in the wee hours of the next morning. This measure includes most of Democrats’ priorities of this year and caused the full Senate to retreat back to their partisan corners.
“I support infrastructure. I oppose raising taxes & the Democrats’ partisan $3.5 trillion ‘budget’ boondoggle they’re going to try to ram thru Congress,” Grassley tweeted.
The Senate voted until 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in what is called a vote-a-rama, which featured colorful amendments proposed by the Iowa Republicans.
Grassley attempted to point out what he called hypocrisy from Democrats — who are more likely to want the extremely wealthy to pay taxes — in the spending bill. One of the measures in the Democrats’ bill would aid wealthy Americans via changes to state and local taxes.
Two progressive Democrats voted in favor of that amendment. Then U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. — who has Grassley’s old job as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee — responded immediately by proposing an amendment with more progressive reforms that would require taxes from the wealthy. All Republicans voted against that one.
Ernst, always finding ways to promote Iowa’s livestock, had an amendment of her own. It featured a poster of an anthropomorphic cow holding a sign reading “No Cow Tax.” Ernst had spent days insisting that Democrats wanted to increase regulations on methane produced by livestock operations, which is a significant producer of greenhouse gases.
And a few Democrats joined Ernst’s Republican block on that vote, safely since such a regulation has not actually played a significant role in Democrats’ talks on the bill.
The Democrats’ spending bill — the language of which is still not out — still has a long way to go before even the Senate passes it officially. Last week’s was a procedural measure, which also means the amendments were nonbinding.
Bustos report highlights Democrats who won Trump districts
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., last week released a report titled “How Dems Win in Trump Districts” — an examination of 25 races, mostly in the Midwest, where Democrats succeeded in the same space as former President Donald Trump.
Bustos did that herself in both 2016 and 2020. She was also the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair in 2019 until this year, so she helmed efforts in the 2020 election cycle nationwide.
Featured in the booklet is U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., who also took two wins in a district that helped send Trump to the White House and sought to keep him there.
But now both Bustos and Kind have announced that they will not run for re-election this year. So, the booklet is a bit of a bon voyage and lesson book for the candidates who would run in both seats — as well as other seats, like that of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, who took a Trump seat back from a Democrat last year.
Kaufmann gets national post
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann was last week named chairman of the Republican National Committee’s Presidential Nominating Process Committee — which determines the order of Republican presidential primary contests nationwide.
This could be a sign that the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucus is safe for the time being, after the Democrats’ widely panned go of it last year.
Endorsements
Grant County, Wis., Sheriff Nate Dreckman has endorsed Lancaster Mayor David Varnam‘s bid for the Republican nomination to be Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor.