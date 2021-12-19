With Congress home for the holidays and the Senate stuck in a stalemate, social media and statements from federal lawmakers and candidates held a spotlight on inflation this week.
Moreso than most, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, kept up a near constant stream of jabs on Twitter at inflation — which in November reached its highest rate since 1982 — pointing directly at President Joe Biden.
Utilizing her favorite tool, colorful visual aids, Ernst began Monday with a photo of a plush toy of one of Santa’s elves on a shelf void of goods: “President Biden’s contribution to this year’s season of giving could best be summed up by an elf on an empty shelf,” the caption read.
She followed that up Tuesday by sharing a Fox Business story about inflation impacting holiday shopping. “Instead of passing another one of the Dems’ budget busting bills, the best gift Washington can give taxpayers is to stop making matters worse.”
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, joined in on Twitter, sharing another Fox Business story on the subject, along with the comment: “The Biden-Pelosi economy is leaving hardworking Americans behind. Working families cannot afford their agenda.”
Similarly, Republican Derrick Van Orden — running for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District again after losing in 2020 to outgoing Democrat U.S. Rep. Ron Kind — took to a local conservative talk show to lambaste Biden’s handling of both inflation and the ongoing supply chain issues.
Former Democrat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer — now running for Iowa’s seat in the Senate, long-held by Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley — finished the week by releasing a detailed plan for how to both reverse inflation and repair the supply chain. Highlights include hiring more truck drivers to move goods once they are in the U.S. (through tax credits for companies and individual operators), using federal properties as staging areas for goods to alleviate backlogs, “reinvigorating” domestic manufacturing to reduce shipping distance (by ending corporate tax loopholes and “regulatory structure that makes it easier for companies to shift production and profits abroad”), and “cracking down” on anti-competitive shipping industry practices.
That, to-date, is the only policy plan offered by any area lawmaker or candidate.
Thus far, Republicans have offered only that the inflation is a good reason to stop all of Biden’s further spending agenda in their tracks.
“Pushing forward with this reckless tax and spend bill (Build Back Better) is not going to make things better,” Ernst said in a recent press conference. “I just hope Democrats understand, that they realize the impact to our families and how badly this will end this year if they continue down this path.”
Chris Budzisz, political science professor at Loras College, said it is notable but not surprising that Republicans — in the minority of both chambers — are offering no legislative roadmap.
“That’s calculated. Why put forward specific policies if you don’t have to,” he said. “Why give options to your opponent if you think they’re stumbling? Republicans may think they’re winning the conversation just by the Biden administration trying to deal with it. That’s not a dumb approach politically, though it may not be good economically ... It’s certainly not the case that the Republicans are the only ones who try to avoid getting specific with policy when they’re in the minority.”
Budzisz said the minority criticizing a president and his party over inflation is a “time-honored tradition” in American history.
“Part of the issue with presidential politics, and governors as well, is they get too much credit and too much blame,” he said. “One of the most enduring aspects of American politics has been that presidents are seen as responsible for macroeconomic conditions. It’s a rough patch for Biden on inflation because it’s going to get connected to another time-honored line of criticism — increased spending on social programs. There is an opportunity for Republicans to conflate the two, imply a cause and effect. Whether that connection actually exists is immaterial for the political points.”
Budzisz recalled the success Republicans had in blaming former President Jimmy Carter for the inflation of the late 1970s.
But with nearly a year until the 2022 mid-terms, the political impacts will rely on whether inflation continues closer to that time.
Ernst, Durbin update Violence Against Women Act
U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Ernst, R-Iowa, have been working together with a bipartisan group to re-authorize the Violence Against Women Act and announced this week that they had settled on a framework.
The previous Violence Against Women Act was allowed to sunset in 2019 by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Ernst, a survivor of domestic violence herself, has been vocal in her desire to find a fix on behalf of her party.
A joint statement from Ernst, Durbin — and U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska — said the framework would “modernize” the act.
“This important legislation will help prevent violence, support survivors and hold perpetrators accountable for their violent actions,” it read. “We are committed to introducing a bipartisan, modernized VAWA reauthorization next month. Every day that goes by without action puts lives at risk, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that this framework becomes law as soon as possible.”
According to the release, the framework strengthens rape prevention and education efforts for young survivors, expands access to emergency housing support for survivors and provides support for legal services funding and trauma-informed law enforcement responses. It also expands the VAWA to provide access to survivors in rural areas, those requiring culturally specific services and “LGBT survivors.”
Endorsements
Abortion rights advocacy group EMILY’s List endorsed Finkenauer‘s bid for the U.S. Senate, and Democrats Christina Bohannan and Liz Mathis in their candidacies for Iowa’s First and Second Congressional Districts, respectively.