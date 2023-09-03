Last week, the federal government announced the first 10 medicines for which Medicare will be able to negotiate prices, via Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — somehow avoiding the usual, widespread rebukes by Republicans.
President Joe Biden and his administration made much to-do about their announcement of the drugs list throughout the week.
“Today marks a significant and historic moment for the Medicare program with the announcement of the first drugs selected for Medicare drug price negotiation,” said U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, in a press release. “Our goal with these negotiations is to improve access to some of the costliest drugs for millions of people with Medicare while driving competition and innovation.”
Normally, Republicans denounce any promotion of results from the Inflation Reduction Act — passed without any Republican support, after Senate Democrats wrestled over it for nearly a year even with control of both chambers of Congress and the White House — which Biden and supporters hoist like a trophy of their long-sought climate and health care goals.
And after being asked by the Telegraph Herald during her weekly call with Iowa reporters, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, did say she thought Medicare being allowed to negotiate prices with drug manufacturers like other insurers do was the wrong way to try reducing the cost of health care for seniors.
“I’m going to continue to fight for lowering drug prices for Iowans in Congress,” she said. “But I don’t think government price fixing is the way to go, no.”
Otherwise, members of the tri-state area’s Republican contingent in Washington and at home were generally quiet about the Medicare announcement, at least publicly.
That encouraged Democrat Christina Bohannan to use the news as ammo against U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa — whom Bohannan is challenging again in 2024, after losing in 2022.
“This amazing step forward is only possible because Democrats fought hard for the ability for Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices,” Bohannan’s campaign said in a fundraising email. “My opponent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks not only voted against lowering drug prices, she continues to speak out against the push to make drug prices more affordable for our seniors.”
Even the dozens of Republicans competing to try and take Biden’s job in the 2024 election were mostly mum about the Medicare news.
University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer told the Telegraph Herald that the crickets were likely because Medicare is a popular program across the board, even to voters of the party most focused at cutting federal spending.
“It’s been something talked about across administrations, support for Medicare,” he said. “It goes back to even the George W. Bush administration. Because, there is direct economic impact. And because any changes will have direct economic impact to seniors. ... While it’s true that if you really want to get back to a balanced budget, those are things you have to talk about, even now with the potential for a government shutdown, (if Congress fails to agree on a budget or a continuing resolution by Sept. 30) no one is really talking seriously about any reduction there.”
Iowa pursuing Major changes to citizen boards, commissions
The Boards and Commissions Review Committee was created this year by the Republican-approved Iowa government realignment law pushed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, which combined numerous state departments and eliminated many government positions. It met last week and recommended further, radical changes to Iowa state governments. The committee, appointed by Reynolds, reviewed and recommended culling many of the citizen advisory boards that have long existed to inform the governor and departments in the areas of board members’ expertise.
Afterward, Reynolds put out the call for public input on the recommendations and on the boards and commissions included in the committee’s recommendations.
“Iowans should submit their feedback on the committee’s preliminary recommendations, helping this committee put together a well-rounded final proposal,” Reynolds said in a release. “Reviewing Iowa’s 256 Boards and Commissions is long overdue, and Iowans now have the chance to weigh in on how their taxpayer dollars should be used to support them.”
LaHood pushes affordable housing
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., announced in a release last week that a bipartisan Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act he had previously introduced had received the support of more than 150 members of the House. The bill would expand the federal Low-
Income Housing Tax Credit by increasing the amount of credits allocated to each state by 50% for the next two years and by 12.5% permanently. This aims to increase the number of affordable housing projects allowed to be built with private activity bonds and target the expansion to “at-risk and underserved communities” — specifically veterans, domestic violence victims, formerly homeless students, Native American communities and rural Americans.
“As I travel throughout communities in the 16th District of Illinois, I frequently hear about the affordable housing crisis, especially in our rural areas. This bipartisan bill will modernize the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and help expand our housing supply, strengthening communities and supporting economic development in Illinois and across the country.”