Not long after Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the law allowing state funding to follow students to private schools, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, celebrated the accomplishment.

“Every student deserves access to the education that is right for them, and parents should be empowered to make that decision on behalf of their child, regardless of income or zip code. The Students First Act helps accomplish that goal,” Hinson said in a release. “Gov. Reynolds continues to be a champion for Iowa students and understands the importance of parents being in charge of their children’s education.”

