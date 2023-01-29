Not long after Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the law allowing state funding to follow students to private schools, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, celebrated the accomplishment.
“Every student deserves access to the education that is right for them, and parents should be empowered to make that decision on behalf of their child, regardless of income or zip code. The Students First Act helps accomplish that goal,” Hinson said in a release. “Gov. Reynolds continues to be a champion for Iowa students and understands the importance of parents being in charge of their children’s education.”
She was far from alone in weighing in on the new law, which garnered national attention.
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley — also a heavily rumored likely Republican presidential candidate in 2024 — applauded the law.
“(Reynolds) campaigned to put families in charge of their children’s education, and today, she’s making good on that promise!” Haley posted to Twitter. “Kids deserve more than the failed status quo. #BestGovernorInAmerica”
(While Haley has not officially announced her 2024 candidacy, she did spend the week retweeting several pundit discussions from conservative media outlets saying she should.)
The measure also received negative reviews nationally. Many of the critiques pointed to out-of-state special interest groups’ particular interest in making sure the private school funding bill went through.
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten appeared on Fox Business denouncing the controversial law.
“Parents and families, no matter where they live, want safe, well-funded public schools, not schemes to funnel taxpayers’ money to the wealthy few,” she said. “The governor of Iowa is risking real political damage by doing the bidding of (former Trump secretary of education and prominent education privatization advocate) Betsy DeVos. ... It seems that the donors who wrote this bill support school choice, except if that choice is the one favored by most American parents — their neighborhood public school.”
This received a quick clapback from Reynolds.
“Randi Weingarten is wrong about this, just like she was wrong about locking our kids out of the classroom during the pandemic, leading to widespread learning loss and setting back our kids for decades,” Reynolds said in a release. “Education is not a zero-sum game. And shame on Weingarten for thinking that political outcomes are what matters here.”
Polls, economics and politics data analysis website FiveThirtyEight took Iowa’s cue to list 14 states around the nation — most with full Republican support — in which strikingly similar legislation to the Students First Act has been introduced or put in place in recent years.
With the school voucher/school choice/education savings account matter settled for now, the Legislature is in a time crunch to hit its annual 30-day deadline for deciding the per-pupil funding it will give to public school districts next school year. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said a “dummy bill” to set the amount meant only that the discussion was getting started.
“Senate Republicans have not discussed school funding for next year,” he said in a release. “The bill currently filed, SSB 1081, is a procedural step to move the process forward in order to meet the 30-day deadline. We will meet next week on school funding and determine the position of the caucus at that time.”
Language in law
Two measures with area roots and aimed at inserting language changes into Iowa code began moving in the Capitol last week.
Mae Hingtgen, executive director of Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the East-Central Region, joined industry peers at the Capitol to support a bill that would replace the term “mental health” with “brain health” in state code. Hingtgen said she was proud to rally for the effort she credited to Debi Butler, founder of Brain Health Now, based in Dubuque.
“Much like 15 to 20 years ago, when we changed the language from mental retardation to mental health, words matter,” she said. “We can validate it in state law and make sure people understand that the brain is an organ just like any other which needs health care. We are really making progress toward destigmatizing brain health issues.”
A House of Representatives bill with the changes advanced unanimously out of a subcommittee that included local Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, and Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta. The Senate companion bill also advanced out of subcommittee.
Two other local lawmakers, Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, and Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, co-sponsored a bill to apply the term “soil health” to practices already in the Iowa code that improve soil health.
“It came as quite a surprise to me that that term is not part of Iowa code,” Isenhart said in a subcommittee meeting last week. “So, it seemed time that term be in code, so it reflects what’s being done and talked about on the ground.”
The bill also opens a window for outside “financing entities” to contribute to soil health work, which raised some questions from stakeholders during the subcommittee.
“One of my frustrations here is that everybody comes to the Capitol wanting money,” Mommsen said. “My goal was, if anyone else wants to offer to pay for it, if they want to open their checkbook, that should be allowed and embraced.”
Marklein loves libraries
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, was given his own “Libraries Transform” poster — in which prominent Wisconsin backers of public libraries are photographed holding a favorite book — from Wisconsin Library Association at the Capitol last week. Marklein held a history of the Green Bay Packers in his poster.
Calendar
- 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 — Hinson will hold a telephone town hall. Interested participants can call 833-364-1469.
- 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. — Dubuque’s first legislative crackerbarrel of the 2023 legislative session will be hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque. All state lawmakers representing Dubuque County have been invited, as has the county Board of Supervisors to provide its perspective on laws impacting county government. Event open to the public.
