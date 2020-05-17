The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce landed a digital town hall with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, last week, where he told members that he’s been helping course correct federal administration of Congress’s last COVID-19 supplements and readying for the next.
Quarantined like many Iowans, Grassley, 86, has been staying in his New Hartford family farm house, a place he’s lived in or near his whole life.
For some of that time, Grassley said he had worked with other members of Congress to correct officials’ interpretations of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, passed in late March.
“We had three things that we found wrong with the Secretary’s (of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin) misinterpreting the CARES Act,” Grassley said. “One was, if you furloughed people and were still paying their insurance, you weren’t able to use that money. We fixed that.”
He said, though, that folks should be patient before expecting a new supplement bill.
“We’re going to wait three weeks or so to talk about what you call phase four,” Grassley said. “We very quickly put out $3 trillion. We have to know how that’s working. A lot of it hasn’t been spent yet.”
He said $75 billion for hospitals hasn’t been distributed, for instance.
Grassley also said that businesses should only expect federal assistance for so long.
“Government help is not a solution,” he said. “This is the only time the government has closed down the economy this way. If there are fiscal conservatives listening who think we’re just throwing out money, well we sort of are. But we felt that was called for then. After you get it up and running, it’s up to the people to go to work. Because the government consumes wealth. It doesn’t create wealth.”
Grassley did, though, say he would look out for the agriculture industry in whatever should pass, given the $24 billion he said was still not distributed from the last bill.
“That probably won’t go to the farmers until June because it’s covering livestock for the first time, which requires some regulation writing,” he said. “What’s developed since then is the packing plants not operating to some extent. It’s a terrible thing to kill 300 pound hogs, you know? Economically, but also mentally and emotionally for those farmers.”
He said for crop farmers, even the need may not be known until autumn, given the wait for yield information.
Jochum calls on Senate to shirk McConnell’s bankruptcy idea
In late April, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky and Senate Majority Leader, said states should consider filing bankruptcy rather than accepting federal “bailout” assistance due to the COVID-19 crisis.
In a digital discussion with progressive group Iowa Voices last week, Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, called for Grassley and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to speak out against this idea, questioning its constitutionality.
Marklein praises Wisconsin’s reopening
Last week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided that Health Services Secretary Designee Andrea Palm did not have the authority to extend the state’s shelter-in-place order until the end of May, thus ending it.
“The Supreme Court’s decision is good news for our small, Main Street businesses that are fighting for survival,” Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, wrote last week. “I’m confident that those small businesses will be smart as they open their doors. They know their customers better than someone in Madison.”
He then encouraged owners to review the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to reopen their unique businesses, organizations and public offices with measures to protect the people of our communities.
“I have heard directly from many businesses that have strong plans in place to clean, sanitize and respect the health and well-being of their customers,” Marklein wrote.
Durbin wants supervision over virus treatment Test Run
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., led a group of fellow senators in requesting oversight over distribution by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of the drug remdesivir, currently tested as a treatment for COVID-19.
A letter from Durbin and the other senators to the HHS secretary acknowledged the need for treatment.
“However, in the midst of this pandemic, it is unacceptable for our health care system and patients to be left in the dark about if, how, and when, supply of this therapeutic may arrive,” it read. “Given the likelihood of future therapeutics and vaccines being approved or authorized for use in the U.S., it is essential that the administration assuage concerns about this initial test run of such federal distribution and any potentially unfair system for distributing essential medical supplies.”
Endorsements
Cal Woods, a former Democratic primary candidate for U.S. Senate — for a chance to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst — endorsed former primary opponent, and retired Navy Admiral Michael Franken last week.
Calendar
8 p.m. Monday, May 18 — Democratic primary candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Ernst will take part in a digital debate to be aired by Iowa PBS.