After many months of partisan stalemates that blocked progress on another COVID-19 relief bill, Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Capitol finally came together on a $900 billion package last week.
In the days that followed, the congressional delegations for the area’s three states showcased their roles despite President Trump’s refusal to sign the bill sending the package into legislative limbo.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairs the Senate Finance Committee, which was central to the formation of the bill. He said in a release that he managed to include key provisions of his own.
“We will extend the federal enhancement to unemployment insurance,” he said. “I secured important integrity measures to prevent fraud ... and we included a careful phase out so beneficiaries won’t face the same cliff that many were worried about at the end of this year.”
Grassley also said he worked for months with a bipartisan cohort of senators to force the U.S. Treasury Department to follow the intent of the CARES Act, allowing small businesses to deduct expenses related to the payroll protection program loans.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said in a release that she had fought for extending the PPP to specific industries.
“With this new bipartisan relief package, we are bolstering the Paycheck Protection Program for Iowa small businesses — including our local news outlets; supporting child care centers and working families; aiding Iowa farmers and biofuel producers; and helping make sure our health care systems — including those in Iowa’s rural areas — continue to have what they need to fight this virus and distribute the vaccine,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., claimed several victories, including $5 million to implement provisions of his Expanding SNAP Options Act and $60 million nationwide for his Food Supply Protection Act to help small meat and poultry processors with expansions and equipment.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., reported leading on a legislative fix via the Relief for Working Families Act, which allows states to waive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments that were improperly provided to residents who acted in good faith and played no role in securing the surplus PUA overpayment.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., did not highlight her own role in a release last week, but did state she was pleased with the bipartisan bill’s passage.
In the area, just U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., refused to vote for the package. In a statement last week, he claimed that rolling the package in with a year-end spending bill was proof of the “dysfunction” in Washington.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, said in a release that the bill includes several pieces she introduced — including the PPE Act, which allows businesses to use Paycheck Protection Program loan money to cover the expenses of providing personal protective equipment to their employees, and the Rural Community Hospital Demonstration Extension Act, to ensure “tweener” hospitals continue to get enhanced reimbursements for the inpatient services they provide for the next five years.
“The package passed today provides, to an extent, urgently needed help for families, small businesses and so many Iowans struggling under the hardships caused by this pandemic,” she said.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., also did not highlight her own deeds in the relief, but championed legislation it includes that will end surprise medical billing for emergency and scheduled care, ensuring that Illinoisans aren’t left with sticker shock when they visit the doctor.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., was happy to announce that the bill includes his Paycheck Protection for Producers Act to expand access for family farmers when qualifying for the paycheck protection program.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., did not issue a press release or statement about the relief bill, but did vote in favor. On Facebook, he was encouraged by its passage, but called it a “half measure.”
In general, area Democrats bemoaned the bill not going far enough, especially in providing direct aide for local governments struggling from the pandemic’s economic impacts.
Republicans still attacking Hart’s efforts
Iowa’s Republican U.S. Senators, as well as Republican U.S. Representative-elect Ashley Hinson, continued to rebuke 2nd District Congressional candidate Rita Hart in her attempts to get House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to overturn Iowa’s certification of Republican Marionette Miller-Meeks‘ win in November.
Sens. Ernst and Grassley released a joint statement on the matter last week.
“Iowa’s elections are free and fair,” it said. “They are administered in a nonpartisan manner and both parties have a seat at the table when counting the votes. The election process, from the original count to the recounts, all found that Rita Hart lost and Mariannette Miller-Meeks won. State officials, both Republican and Democrat, certified this outcome. If Rita Hart had any legal objections, she could have presented her case to an independent Iowa judicial panel for a remedy.”
Hinson said in a release that the House of Representatives is not the appropriate venue in which to decide elections.
“The Constitution provides a clear path for addressing any concerns: the courts,” she said. “Going directly to Speaker Pelosi rather than through the courts is telling. Elections are decided by the voters, in this case, voters in Iowa’s Second Congressional District.”