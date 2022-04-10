The Iowa House of Representatives passed a mobile home reform bill last week with a few protections for residents, but none that residents have said would have a great impact.
Mobile and manufactured home park regulation reform has become a major priority of area lawmakers in both parties in recent years following reports of out-of-state owners purchasing mobile home parks in Iowa and raising rent sharply.
In 2017, Colorado-based Impact MHC Management LLC bought Table Mound mobile home parks in Dubuque County from longtime local owners.
Tenants reported that the out-of-state company began raising rent rapidly, using a business strategy copied around the country in states without protections against it.
The bill’s passage in the House came after three years of false starts, abrupt halts and political football.
Throughout the current Iowa legislative session, Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, has been negotiating a bill with Iowa Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant.
James broke with her party during a March meeting of the House Ways and Means Committee, voting in favor of the latest version of a bill — one without most of the major protections that had been included in previous years’ bipartisan bills.
The bill that came to the full House floor on Tuesday would:
Extend tenants’ protection against retaliation by the landlord for complaints from six months to a year.
Extend the point at which landlords must give notice of rent increases and of cancellation of a rental agreement from 60 to 90 days.
Require 90 days’ notice of utility changes if the utility is provided by the landlord.
Require landlords to provide tenants a general reason for denying a request to purchase a mobile home.
Prohibit landlords from requiring changes to mobile homes to make them immobile.
In moving the bill for a vote, Lohse said its impact would be far less than he would have liked to see, using a baseball analogy to explain his perspective.
“That’s what this bill is — it’s a single, a double maybe,” he said. “After three years of working on this, trying to bring reform to (code), House File 2562 reflects the agreed-upon changes that would provide some meaningful changes for mobile home residents across the state. This is not a home run.”
James also was disappointed that the Legislature could not have done more.
“This bill, while offering some incremental steps forward, does not solve the problem of these large, out-of-state private equity firms,” she said. “It does not solve the impossible choices my residents face. … We have a mixed bag of legal protections for residents and landlords. In this bill, there are some small steps forward for residents. But these small steps are not enough.”
Back in Dubuque County, Table Mound Neighborhood Association President Karla Krapfl said watching the Legislature fail to create significant protections had become frustrating. She has lived in the park for 35 years. She said her rent has nearly doubled since 2017.
“This is not a Democrat or Republican issue,” she said. “This is a people issue that the state of Iowa needs. (The company is) forcing the elderly out of their homes. They just don’t care.”
Impact MHC Management LLC officials did not respond to a request for comment.
Grassley calls for separate DACA action
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said during a call with Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce last week that he would support solidifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, even though he disagrees strongly with President Joe Biden and Democrats’ general stance on the nation’s southern border.
DACA granted undocumented immigrants whose parents brought to them to the U.S. as children a renewable, two-year deferral from deportation and qualified them for employment visa programs.
The policy of former President Barack Obama‘s administration was rescinded by former President Donald Trump, but reinstated by Biden. Last year, however, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled that the policy was illegal, though people who already had obtained DACA status were allowed to maintain and renew it.
Grassley said during the call that congressional action to make DACA law would help the country’s workforce shortage and have his support.
“There are a lot of things that would be relatively noncontroversial if we could ever get them up and leave the controversial stuff out of immigration,” he told chamber representatives. “They would answer the problem that you just brought up. With (DACA recipients), their parents broke the law. I don’t think the ... DACA kids broke the law.
“It could be relatively noncontroversial to deal with the DACA issues. But that’s technically (politically) impossible right now in the United States Senate.”
Kind pushes Biden on dairy
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., lead a bipartisan letter last week asking the Biden administration to more aggressively implement and enforce the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s dairy provisions to benefit Wisconsin farmers.
The move comes after a USMCA panel earlier this year found that Canada was breaching its commitments to the agreement by reserving most of its dairy tariff-rate quotas “for the exclusive use of Canadian processors,” a press release states.
Canada has proposed changes to those quotas, but Kind and other lawmakers argue that the proposals still fall short of the agreement.
“We noted with interest Canada’s recently proposed allocation and administration policy changes for dairy tariff-rate quotas,” the letter states. “We believe this proposal would continue to fall short of what USMCA requires. Accordingly, we urge you to insist on much deeper reforms to bring Canada’s dairy (tariff rate quota) allocation system into compliance with its USMCA commitments.”
Big names headed to Jo Daviess County GOP event
Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Republican Central Committee Chair Mike Dittmar confirmed Friday that the county party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner would bring some big, new names to the area later this month.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., has been confirmed to attend the event planned for April 29 at the Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa outside Galena, Ill. LaHood would represent Jo Daviess County under Illinois’ newly redistricted congressional map if he is reelected this year.
The event also will be hosted by Illinois Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, who is running to fill the new state House of Representatives seat which will cover Jo Daviess County.