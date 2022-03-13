Iowa’s Republican delegation to Washington, D.C., directed President Joe Biden to look to their state for solutions to rising gas prices after Biden banned Russian oil imports as another sanction for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Republicans agreed with Biden’s block of Russian oil imports. They just wish it had come earlier.
“Not only did President Biden drag his feet on banning Russian oil, his White House actively lobbied against bipartisan Congressional efforts to do so,” U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said in a release.
Hinson called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to grant a nationwide waiver allowing higher blends of ethanol in fuel. The agency historically has granted these locally in times of fuel supply shortages, such as after natural disasters.
“We’ll continue to push for them to look to ethanol and our biofuels as a solution,” Hinson told the Telegraph Herald during her weekly call with Iowa reporters. “We shouldn’t be turning to dictators, people like Venezuela and Iran, to produce more oil. We have cleaner solutions. They’re domestic. This is a time when we can turn to our Iowa biofuels producers to not only bolster our fuel supplies, but also stabilize prices.”
U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced the Home Front Energy Independence Act, which would put the ban on Russian oil into law and open up the use of biofuel, making E15 ethanol fuel available year-round and creating a federal E15 and Biodiesel Tax Credit.
“Banning Russian oil was long overdue, but it’s far past time for President Biden to make good on the promises he made on the campaign trail to Iowa farmers and producers to support our state’s biofuel that is American-made, ready, and available to meet our nation’s needs right away,” Ernst said in a release.
Grassley said in a release: “Homegrown Iowa biofuels provide a quick and clean solution for lowering prices at the pump, and bolstering production would help us become energy independent once again.”
Ernst and Grassley also signed a bipartisan letter, along with U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis, asking Biden to grant the same waivers Hinson called for to allow higher ethanol blends nationwide.
Biden has not adopted the lawmakers’ ethanol suggestions yet but has voiced his intentions to turn to greener energies as a way to relieve high gas prices.
Congressional Democrats target Iowa districts
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has named Iowa’s newly redrawn 1st and 2nd Congressional districts to the top of its “Red to Blue” wish list.
Iowa Democrat Liz Mathis is running against Hinson in the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties. Democrat Christina Bohannon is running against current U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 1st Congressional District, which includes Jackson and Jones counties.
Both Democrats proved themselves strong enough fundraisers to make the committee’s Red to Blue list, which makes them priority candidates for support from the national committee.
“The Cook Political Report has already upgraded (the 2nd District) in competitiveness once this cycle, and Liz has built a strong grassroots campaign and is neck-and-neck with Hinson in the polls,” the DCCC website said of Mathis’ run.
Of Bohannon, the DCCC said: “IA-01 is more favorable to Democrats than the previous configuration where Miller-Meeks only barely scraped by, and is a critical pick-up opportunity Democrats need to win in order to maintain the Democratic House Majority in November.”
Iowans head to White House
Members of Biden’s administration hosted a “Building a Better America” event last week with Iowa lawmakers and organizations in the agriculture industry.
Iowa Reps. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, and Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, joined Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman and Iowa Food Bank Association Executive Director Linda Gorkow in a meeting with U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh, according to a White House press release.
No Republican lawmakers or Iowa Farm Bureau representatives were present. But the Iowa Legislature was in session the day of the meeting.
Naig treks south of border
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently returned from a trade mission to Mexico, coordinated by Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The goal of the mission was to increase exports of manufactured products and agriculture goods to Mexico, according to a release.
“Leading trade missions such as this opens doors for Iowa agriculture, deepens important relationships and allows us to explore new market opportunities for Iowa,” Naig said in the release. “Mexico continues to be a critically important export destination for Iowa agriculture as our farmers remain focused on delivering quality, consistent and affordable products to customers around the world.”
Accompanying Naig were members of Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Corn, Iowa Pork Producers Association and Iowa Soybean Association.
Calendar
4 p.m. today, Jubeck New World Brewing, 115 W. 11th St. in Dubuque — Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, will hold his reelection campaign kickoff event.
Endorsements
Iowa Unity Coalition, a progressive political action committee, endorsed Democrat Deidre DeJear’s run for governor. DeJear also was endorsed by Iowa House of Representatives Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst and Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls.