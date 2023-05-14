As an Iowa bill placing more stringent requirements on the federally funded food stamp and Medicaid programs awaits Gov. Kim Reynolds‘ signature, the governor now faces a lawsuit over a federal pandemic-era assistance program.
Lawyers representing two Iowa women have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa over Reynolds’ 2021 decision to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits before federal funding for them ended. The lawsuit came as the federal public health emergency declaration ended last week.
The plaintiffs claim they left jobs to quarantine for their safety and relied on the unemployment payments to get by. Iowa’s termination of those payments before the federal programs ended cut the women off from their only income, according to the lawsuit.
Reynolds said in a release that her decision was an attempt to address the workforce shortage in Iowa, which was at its worst when the pandemic assistance was flowing.
“The federal government doesn’t get to run the state of Iowa or impose policies that damage our economy,” Reynolds said in a release. “Paying people to stay home at a time when there are more jobs available than people to fill them defies common sense.”
The lawsuit comes as a bill impacting other assistance programs awaits Reynolds’ signature. Republican supporters of the bill that passed the Legislature this session likewise said it aims to encourage people to get back into the workforce.
The bill would create a $15,000 asset limit and an income cap of 160% of the federal poverty level for households to remain eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. It also creates strict identity verification requirements to receive Medicaid.
The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency projected that 8,000 people would lose Medicaid benefits and 2,800 would lose SNAP benefits if Reynolds signs the bill into law.
Republicans have said the bill seeks to ensure benefits go to people who need them most, though Democrats contend it would create additional barriers for people to receive them.
Session responses
The Telegraph Herald spoke with area lawmakers for a series of stories last week highlighting some of the notable impacts of the recently completed 2023 session related to education, workforce and the state’s budget.
Legislators also noted accomplishments from the session in a variety of areas.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, celebrated increases and changes she made to programs as chair of the joint appropriations subcommittee for the economic development budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Of funds allocated to the Destination Iowa grant program, 50% will be reserved for communities with populations of 20,000 or less. Koelker said that avoids making “winners and losers,” as had been the case through the state’s Community Attraction and Tourism program.
“(CAT) turned into a lot of libraries and swimming pools,” she said. “We did a kind reminder that that’s not the intent of the program. Destination Iowa is going to be for year-round projects and infrastructure projects.”
Koelker also celebrated an additional $1 million for the MOMS bill she helped usher through the Legislature last year. That will go toward crisis pregnancy centers — nonprofit organizations that discourage abortions but offer other maternal health care and guidance.
“That will help support moms getting back to work,” she said.
As Iowa increases funds available for crisis pregnancy centers, the organizations have faced scrutiny this spring from lawmakers in Illinois. Both chambers of the General Assembly passed legislation proposed by state Attorney General Kwame Raoul that would ban crisis pregnancy centers from marketing themselves to would-be clients as clinics offering a full scope of services, including abortion, to get people in the door.
“I witnessed deceptive crisis pregnancy center tactics firsthand on a visit to tour a Planned Parenthood health center in Illinois. People who appeared as though they might work there were outside attempting to divert us away from the health center,” Raoul said in a release celebrating the bill’s passage. “Patients report going to crisis pregnancy centers — sometimes even receiving exams and ultrasounds — thinking they were visiting a different clinic that offers the full range of reproductive care.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, celebrated $150,000 for a rate-making study of the Iowa Utilities Board.
“They will tell us how we compare with other states in terms of energy use, in terms of rate increases,” she said. “But I don’t know if Iowans realize that we produce more energy in our state than we use. Yet with our structure, Iowans pay for that infrastructure.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, celebrated bills passed by the Legislature that would allow teachers, dental assistants and other targeted workers to be certified in Iowa if they completed school or were certified in neighboring states.
“It’s going to help with workforce, I believe especially in Dubuque and other cities on the (Mississippi) River,” he said.
Area lawmakers said the session had disappointments as well, which they hope to address next year.
Bradley said that other than the interstate compact bills, the legislature probably will not have improved the workforce shortage much by bills passed this year.
“Nothing significantly will affect us,” he said. “I’m really disappointed that it hasn’t. I’m always for getting more jobs and making things more open.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, said before this year’s session that he hoped working on the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee would allow him to guide the state’s distribution of $20 million Iowa had already received out of $345 million total from national settlements with opioid manufacturers.
However, Republicans removed those funds from the health and human services budget and gave them to the justice budget.
“The justice system’s budget committee will oversee use of … state opioid settlement fund, which is supposed to cover addiction/overdose prevention, treatment and recovery,” he said on Twitter. “What does that tell us?”
Bradley, who is on the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee, told the TH he did not know why leaders made that change.
Republicans have said they still are working out the best uses of the opioid settlement funds.
Calendar
6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Grand River Conference Center, 500 Bell St. — Republican former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will hold a town hall in Dubuque as she campaigns to be the Republican nominee to run for President of the United States. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
