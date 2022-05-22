The Iowa Senate returned to Des Moines last week, passing state budgets out of its Appropriations Committee to come before the full Senate and — if passed — to the House of Representatives for final approval this week.
It has been more than a month since the 2022 legislative session passed its 100th day — the annual tentative last scheduled day, after which lawmakers’ per diem pay ends. Since then, most lawmakers have remained home in their districts most days as Republican majority leadership in both chambers negotiate budget and policy items.
Area senators predict that this week will be hectic.
“We are going to gavel in at 10 a.m. Monday and work until we are done,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. “It’s going to be some long, grueling days and nights, but we hope to be done (with the legislative session) by Friday night.”
“Hang onto your seat,” said Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque.
Koelker serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee and chaired the Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee this year and was charged with developing the economic development budget.
She said she was pleased with the overall budget bills the Senate passed last week, despite cuts required by the tax bill Republicans passed this session that created a 3.9% flat income tax rate and eliminated the income tax for retirees.
“Obviously with our tax bill, we all had to give and take on some budget line items to keep our budget balanced and conservative,” Koelker said. “I think we were really creative and got some really good policy and numbers in place to close out the session.”
She pointed to her economic development budget as an example of that creativity.
“We took a little bit of a cut — about $2.6 million to the overall economic development budget — but we put in some policy that included some child care tax credits, affordable housing and marketing our state, which is obviously a passion for me,” Koelker said.
At multiple points in the Appropriations Committee’s debate last week, chairs of different budgets explained that their bills would fill some cuts with one-time federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
In response to these explanations, several Democrats on the committee said: “Thanks President Biden.”
Jochum said she was surprised and glad that Republicans admitted that state government funding for services would decrease due to this year’s tax cuts.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to say. Sooner or later, we’re going to have to cut things because we lost all that revenue,” she said. “Here, there have been reductions already.”
In general, Jochum said she was disappointed in Senate Republicans’ budget proposals.
“If they can afford a $1.9 billion tax cut, I don’t know why they can’t find the funding to make sure we can deal with the workforce crisis, the child care crisis, the mental health crisis,” she said. “None of the appropriations amendments solve any of that.”
Congress moves on baby formula shortage
The tri-state area’s congressional delegation took various approaches to addressing the nation’s ongoing shortage of baby formula last week.
One bill, the Access to Baby Formula Act, received bipartisan support. It aims to improve access to formula for people enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children nutritional program.
“I was proud to support legislation on the floor last night to allow low-income families enrolled in the WIC program to access additional formula sources in the event of another shortage,” said U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, in her weekly call with Iowa reporters on Thursday.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., lauded the legislation, which she co-sponsored, in a release.
“We must ensure that every family has access to safe and affordable baby formula,” she said. “That’s why I voted to pass bipartisan legislation to address supply chain disruptions, put more formula on shelves and improve access — particularly to vulnerable families.”
U.S. Reps. Ron Kind, D-Wis., Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., also voted in favor of that bill.
A second baby formula bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives along party lines, however. The Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act would allocate $28 million to the Food and Drug Administration to boost baby formula supply and prevent future shortages.
Hinson, however, said the bill failed in its goals.
“Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi’s legislation does not require the FDA to actually develop or share a plan to restock baby formula,” she said. “And it comes with very few guardrails to ensure that the funding is used appropriately and urgently to help Americans with this immediate crisis.”
Delegation split on domestic terrorism bill
In a week when national attention turned to a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., that is being investigated as a racially-motivated hate crime, the tri-state area’s congressional delegation was split by party on the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.
The bill would expand availability of information on domestic terrorism and create offices at federal agencies that would monitor, investigate and prosecute domestic terrorism. It also would create an interagency task force “to analyze and combat White supremacist and neo-Nazi infiltration of the uniformed services and federal law enforcement agencies,” the bill’s summary states.
Bustos praised the bill in a release.
“In incident after incident, we’ve seen communities of color and houses of worship targeted with hate and violence,” she said. “No American should be afraid to go grocery shopping, go to school or practice their religion because of the threat posed by domestic terrorists and White supremacists.”
Hinson voted against the measure.
“Rather than meaningfully countering domestic terrorism, Democrats’ legislation gives the Biden administration broad authority to target Americans, particularly law enforcement and military,” she said in a written response to the Telegraph Herald.
Endorsements
The Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s political action committee endorsed Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, in his primary race against Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, for the new Iowa House District 66.
Calendar
6 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 23 — Dubuque League of Women Voters will host a forum for primary candidates for the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and candidates for county treasurer, attorney and recorder from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The forum will be held in the Dubuque City Council chamber of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.