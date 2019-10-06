The Iowa House of Representatives Republican caucus saw a major shakeup in leadership last week with former Speaker Linda Upmeyer, of Clear Lake, announcing that she would resign from her position.
Upmeyer has served as speaker since 2015, and has done so throughout the time Republicans have held both legislative chambers and the governor’s office. During that time, the party has made major advances on its agenda.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, said one of the things that made Upmeyer a good leader is that she welcomed advice on how to steer the ship.
“She listened to the caucus and helped us set priorities,” he said. “She led us down the path it took to accomplish the things we have.”
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, took her seat in the House in 2017 and said Upmeyer’s strongest asset was understanding that power lies in rural places outside of Des Moines.
“She traveled a lot,” Lundgren said. “She is constantly in our districts. It is a grueling schedule. Women can balance that well, if, say, you’re both a mother and in the workforce.”
Upmeyer made history as the first woman to be named speaker of the Iowa House.
At the same time, she made history as a legacy speaker. Her father, Del Stromer was speaker in 1981 and 1982.
Having politics in the blood is one reason Hein thinks Upmeyer navigated the waters of the statehouse so well.
“She lived and breathed politics from very early in her life,” he said. “I think it will be hard for her once she gets out of politics to stay out of politics. She may never run again, but as long as she’s been involved in it, I know she’ll have her eye on everything.”
Lundgren said she believes politics should never be a career, and respects Upmeyer for leaving after a successful period.
“Obviously, their family was very political, but the thing I respect most about her is she feels it’s time and decided to make a graceful exit,” Lundgren said. “She has faith in who else she has in office right now.”
Both Lundgren and Hein said a few names quickly rose to the top to replace Upmeyer as speaker. House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow, of Urbandale, and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Pat Grassley, of New Hartford, are clear front-runners.
Hein has his own place in the Republican hierarchy as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. However, he said he has no interest in Upmeyer’s job.
“I sat and listened to some of the reasons the speaker gave when she said it was time for her to step down,” he said. “I looked to the job and reflected, and the one that hit me was the fact that she has a 14-year-old grandson who she’s never seen play soccer. I have one grandson and two on the way. I would want to be there for them. And I still enjoy being involved in the farming operation. If you’re going to be speaker, that’s a full-time job.”
Hein also said he’d been approached about becoming house majority leader, should Hagenow get the speaker seat. But he said the same reasoning applies there.
“I love being down there during the session,” he said. “But once spring arrives ... I just don’t want a full-time job in Des Moines.”
Lundgren insisted she wouldn’t be interested in Upmeyer’s job either and wants the role she has — chairwoman of the House Health and Human Services Committee. That’s a role Upmeyer held early in her tenure.
Lundgren said House Republicans will vote to fill Upmeyer’s position Monday.
Dubuque, Jackson County Dems make Hall of Fame inductions
The Democratic parties of both Dubuque and Jackson counties held their annual Hall of Fame ceremonies recently, inducting those who have labored to further their causes.
The Dubuque County Democrats inducted area native U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and offered a posthumous induction to Sarah Jochum, daughter of Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque.
Jackson County Democrats honored Tom Schueller and Marilyn Schroeder “for their work for the Democratic Party and progressive causes,” according to a release.
Endorsements
Former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced this week that he’d secured the endorsements of a few Dubuque notables — former Mayor Walt Pregler and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. CEO Rick Dickinson.
Calendar
5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 3392 Hillcrest Road., Suite 1A — Staff for the presidential campaign of Democratic presidential candidate and California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris
- will open a campaign office in Dubuque.
11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 1700 State St., Bellevue, Iowa — The Jackson County GOP will hold a soup luncheon featuring candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives — Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson and Thomas Hansen — and Steven Bradley, a candidate for Iowa House District 58, a seat that currently is held by ex-Republican Andy McKean, of Anamosa.