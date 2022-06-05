Election officials in area Iowa counties say they seem to have avoided the drought in poll workers for this year’s primary that has been reported nationally.
The primary election is on Tuesday, June 7.
“Across the country, that is a problem,” said Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto. “But we’ve been lucky to retain our workers. We have a solid base, and we have backups, reserves, which is something a lot of jurisdictions don’t have.”
One difficulty for counties is they are required to have a balance between Republican and Democratic poll workers at each polling place.
“There are counties in the state where there is a heavy Democrat or Republican base and they can’t find the other party in those heavily partisan areas,” Dragotto said. “We’re lucky where we’re still riding toward the middle a little bit, so we get high-quality staff from both parties in all of our precincts.”
In Clayton County, Auditor Jennifer Garms said officials initially struggled with that balance.
“We did have some issues getting party balance and have some of our workers at polling places that are not their own in order to maintain party balance,” she said. “There are some occurrences where some of our poll workers decided to switch parties within the 30 days preceding the election and are unable to assist, which makes filling positions even more difficult.”
Dubuque County officials worry that frustrated voters might vent at poll workers about changes in their polling places due to precinct map changes following redistricting.
“They didn’t pick it. It’s not their fault. Please be kind to the workers and call us,” said Deputy Elections Commissioner Jenny Hillary.
PAC support in Iowa’s federal campaigns
Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken, a Democrat, regularly reminds Iowans of his vow to take no money from political action committees as he seeks to win the U.S. Senate seat long held by Republican Chuck Grassley.
Still, Franken raised the most of any area candidate — $1.04 million — in the pre-primary reporting period of April 1 through May 18.
Of the other candidates running to represent Iowa in Washington, D.C., rural physician Dr. Glenn Hurst — also in the Democratic Party primary for the Senate — and Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City — challenging Grassley in the Republican primary — also received no PAC money in the period. They also raised the least of the candidates — $29,332 and $127,934 respectively.
PAC support for other candidates varied, according to their reports.
Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer received $11,910 from PACs in the period in her Democratic Senate primary race. That was just 1.8% of her total $658,226 in the period.
Grassley received $65,400 from PACs in the period, which was 13.8% of his total $473,054.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, received $56,400 from PACs in her uncontested primary for Iowa’s Second Congressional District, which was 14.5% of her $613,578 total in the period.
Her likewise uncontested Democratic challenger, Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, of Hiawatha, received the exact same amount from PACs in the period — $56,400. That was 20.9% of her total $269,578.
Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, received $51,900 in PAC money during the period in her uncontested Democratic Party primary for Iowa’s First Congressional District, which was 23.9% of her total $218,134.
The area candidate who received the most PAC cash in the period — both in dollars and in percent of total contributions — was Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, running for reelection in Iowa’s First Congressional District. She received $110,800 from PACs in the period, which was 42.6% of her total $260,394.
Pre-primary campaign finance reports are due June 16 for the Illinois primary on
June 28. Pre-primary campaign finance reports are due July 28 for the Wisconsin primary on Aug. 9.
Different takes on Renewable Fuels announcement
The Biden administration on Friday set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation’s gasoline supply but reduced previous ethanol-blending requirements due to a plunge in fuel demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Environmental Protection Agency said it would set the 2022 levels for corn-based ethanol blended into gasoline at 15 billion gallons. But even as the new rules increased future ethanol requirements, the EPA retroactively reduced levels for 2020 by 2.5 billion gallons and by 1.2 billion gallons for 2021, reflecting the lower amount of ethanol produced and decreased sales of gasoline during a period when the virus led to a drop in driving.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., applauded the EPA guidance as including the largest renewable fuel volume obligations in the history of the Renewable Fuel Standard.
“This is an extraordinary win for our nation’s family farmers, our environment and consumers facing steep prices at the gas pump,” she said in a release. “While the previous administration sold out to Big Oil, President (Joe) Biden is taking unprecedented steps to bolster markets for family farmers and drive economic growth in rural America.”
But Hinson condemned the same announcement, saying it undermined the Renewable Fuel Standard.
“These requirements should have been finalized long ago by the deadlines as directed by the RFS,” she said in a release. “While I’m glad to see higher blending requirements for 2021 and 2022, this rule sets a dangerous precedent that the EPA can retroactively modify blending requirements and leave our producers in limbo. We need to pass my bipartisan Defend the Blend Act to ensure finalized rules can’t be changed.”
Calendar
- 10 a.m. today, River’s Edge Plaza, 400 E. Third St. — Franken makes a campaign stop in Dubuque ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.
- 5:30 p.m. Monday, Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive — Finkenauer makes a campaign stop ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.