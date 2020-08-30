After two intense weeks, America’s two major political parties have wrapped their weirdest national conventions in recent memory, with a little help from a few area locals.
The COVID-19 pandemic — as it has so many other things — drastically changed the ways the Democratic and Republican parties held what are typically each organization’s biggest celebration and promotion. The likelihood of spreading the coronavirus like wildfire through stadiums packed with supporters, politicians and national media meant that most participants stayed home.
The Democratic National Convention, Aug. 17 through Aug. 20, technically took place in Milwaukee, Wis. But there was only a skeleton crew on the grounds. Instead, the event took the form of a massive media production, with delegates and speakers participating remotely.
The Republican National Convention had a larger in-person piece, in Charlotte, N.C. from Monday to Thursday of this past week, but that too was mostly remote.
And, to both events, the tri-state area lent some voices.
From Dubuque, Teri Goodmann was selected as a delegate for Iowa to the Democratic convention.
“This one was obviously very different,” she said.
The 2020 convention was not Goodmann’s first. A long-time friend of Joe and Jill Biden, Goodmann was also an Iowa delegate to the 2008 convention, when the former vice president had that spot on the ticket. So, she had a basis for comparison.
Goodmann took a week’s vacation and sat in — from home, digitally — on a number of meetings before each night’s speakers began, including a gathering of the party’s Black Caucus and one of its Women’s Caucus.
Overall, she said the experience had its pros and cons.
“Being in person with anything political is wonderful and charged because politics is relational,” Goodmann said. “So, that is always very exciting. But, sometimes the brouhaha of a national convention gets in the way of actually hearing what the people are saying. So from that standpoint, this was improved.”
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, also served as a delegate for the state at the national convention, in her capacity representing Iowa’s First Congressional District.
A week later, Dubuque Republican Jennifer Smith participated in her party’s national convention, also from her home. While Smith is currently the challenger against Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, she said her selection was based not on her candidacy, but her past work for the Republican Party of Iowa.
This was not her first convention either, having attended four years ago, when President Donald Trump first secured the party’s nomination.
“It was a bit of a different experience because of the COVID stuff,” Smith said. “I still found it to be a large honor, that I was entrusted by the people of Iowa and was able to represent this great state.”
Unfortunately, Smith said that not being there in person meant she was unable to participate in most of the week’s events.
Smith said she still found the convention to be uplifting and hopeful, but was unsure how much it would mean to viewers outside the party.
“We don’t have people out door-knocking and sharing information in-person, so the conventions may have more of an impact,” she said. “But, everyone also expects the conventions to just be cheerleading for the parties. So it is still probably not a huge deal to people outside.”
Also at the Republican National Convention was Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport. He did not respond with comment for this column.
The Republican and Democratic Parties of Wisconsin reported no delegates representing their state from the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
Iowa has big presence ‘in’ North Carolina
Among the long list of speakers during the Republican National Convention last week, Iowa politicians played a sizable role.
Both Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, were given solo spots for speeches, sent from the Iowa Capitol and inside a barn, respectively.
Both spent a significant portion of their time discussing the recent derecho storm damage across a big swath of Iowa. They both also praised Trump’s response — in the form of his disaster declaration as well as his quick stop in Cedar Rapids to hear about the damage, the week before the convention.
“When the winds had finished raging and the cleanup had only just begun, he showed up,” Reynolds said. “The Trump administration was here in full force.”
Both also thumbed their nose at the national media’s coverage of the storm, or lack thereof. Ernst said it took Trump’s visit to catch their attention.
“While reporters here in the state were in the trenches, covering the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane, most of the national media looked the other way,” Ernst said. “To them, Iowa is still just flyover country.”
Ernst also crowed for Trump’s help in dismantling President Barack Obama‘s Waters of the United States Rule, which added protections to many of the nation’s flowing tributaries.
“We scrapped Obama and Biden’s punishing Waters of the United States rule, which would have regulated about 97% of land in Iowa,” she said. “It would have been a nightmare for farmers.”
Ernst, Greenfield fight for/over farmers
Further, during her convention speech, Ernst claimed the only administration worse for farmers than Obama/Biden would be Biden/Harris.
Meanwhile, Ernst’s Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield began airing a new digital ad against the incumbent — outlining Greenfield’s new “A Fair Shot For our Farmers” plan and questioning Ernst’s devotion to those same farmers — on the same day as Ernst’s speech.
“Why is it the EPA and Washington keep signing RFS waivers left and right, making it harder for our Iowa farmers and ethanol producers to get by?” Greenfield asked. “One reason: Joni Ernst took corporate PAC donations from big oil, then voted for one of their guys to run the EPA.”