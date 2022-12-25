Two Republicans who won races this year to represent tri-state-area congressional districts, but do not represent the area currently, spoke out last week against the $1.7 trillion federal spending package which avoided a government shutdown.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., currently represents a 16th Congressional District farther south and central than the one he won safely this year. Illinois’ new 16th will reach up from rural, central Illinois to cover Jo Daviess County.
In a post Friday afternoon on Twitter, LaHood explained his opposition to the omnibus bill which the House passed earlier in the day, 225-201 — 216 Democrats and nine Republicans in favor, one Democrat and 200 Republicans opposed.
“I voted NO the Pelosi-Schumer $1.7 TRILLION Omnibus spending package,” he said. “A 4,000+ page bill written behind closed doors and dropped in the middle of the night is exactly what is wrong with Washington, DC. The Omnibus spending bill spends money we simply don’t have, footing hard-working Americans with the bill.”
LaHood said the package was, in particular, too light on spending for southern border security and too high with inflation already swollen.
“It restricts funding to secure the southern border and is full of liberal wish list items,” he said. “At a time when Illinois families are feeling the effects of President Biden’s disastrous economic policies, inflation, and rising costs, this bill is the last thing we need. In 11 days Republicans will retake the majority and chart a new direction for our country.”
When Republicans do take the majority in the U.S. House, one new member will be Derrick Van Orden, who won the race for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District this year.
“This is absurd,” he posted to Twitter, regarding the package. “The Democrats are jamming through a $1,700,000,000,000 bill that not a single person has been able to read in its entirety.”
The package was introduced at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, with a Senate vote later that day and a House vote on Friday.
Dubuque County native confirmed
The U.S. Senate appointed Alexis Taylor — who grew up on a farm near Holy Cross — as under secretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, after she was nominated by President Joe Biden.
The appointment drew celebration by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and other area officials.
“Iowa Roots. ISU Grad. Army Veteran,” posted Ernst, on Twitter. “I’m glad to see Alexis Taylor confirmed to serve as Under Sec. for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs @USDA, ensuring agricultural trade is a priority. The success of the #IowaAg community and our state’s economy depends on it!”
Grassley a top Tweeter
According to a study by Quorum Media, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was the third-most active Senator on Twitter from Jan. 1 to Nov. 31 of this year.
The 89-year-old senator of more than 40 years is regularly active on Twitter, whether he is weighing in on policy or opining about the History Channel. According to the study, he Tweeted 3,886 times in the period.
That put him behind only the two senators from Texas, Ted Cruz — the senate’s top Tweeter — and John Cornyn.
“New Year’s resolution: tweet more than Texas senators,” Grassley Tweeted in response to the study.
Miller-Meeks regains ground
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-
Meeks, R-Iowa, was back on the leader boards as of Friday, according to C-Span’s end-of-year data.
The congresswoman, who will represent Jackson County beginning next year, had appeared on the House floor seventh most in the two years of her first term, at 97 days. She had dropped out of the top 10 in recent weeks, but regained her place in time to end the year. She is the only area House representative near the top 10 on C-Span’s count.
Wisconsin legislative committees
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, will once again be assigned to the Joint Committee on Finance, as co-chair, the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Tourism, the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, the Joint Legislative Council and the Joint Committee on Employment Relations, according to a release last week.
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, was tapped to chair the Assembly Committee on Agriculture for the next legislative session.
“It’s an honor to be appointed by the speaker to serve my fellow farmers as chair of this important committee.,” he said, in a release. “I can’t wait to get to work. Even though less than two percent of the U.S. population currently farms, 100% of the population eats so the future of ag is important for everyone.”
Pre-filed reports
Several new and notable bills were pre-filed ahead of the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session last week, including:
Changes to laws governing the use of electronic devices in automobiles with or without hands-free accessories.
A requirement of active affirmation for recurring contributions to a political campaign.
An allowance for the State Ombudsman’s Office to deny, in writing, to investigate a whistleblower complaint.
Eliminating a requirement that mixed drinks to be consumed off-site be filled immediately in a sealed container, instead requiring that they be packaged in a container with a lid after being ordered.
Extending a requirement for children to be in a car seat in an automobile from children less than 20-pounds and under 1 year of age to children less than 30 pounds and 3 years of age.
Awards
Marklein was presented the 2022 “Friends of Grocers” award last week by the Wisconsin Grocers Association.
