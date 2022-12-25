Two Republicans who won races this year to represent tri-state-area congressional districts, but do not represent the area currently, spoke out last week against the $1.7 trillion federal spending package which avoided a government shutdown.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., currently represents a 16th Congressional District farther south and central than the one he won safely this year. Illinois’ new 16th will reach up from rural, central Illinois to cover Jo Daviess County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.