The Iowa Senate Ways and Means Committee advanced a bill last week that allows communities to offer tax breaks for homeowners in historically redlined neighborhoods.
Redlining is the illegal practice of denying a renter a loan on the basis of race who would otherwise be eligible for the loan, according to a Federal Reserve Fair Housing Act. This federal policy dramatically hampered minorities until it was outlawed by the Fair Housing Act in 1968. Dubuque is one of six cities in Iowa that was redlined in this way.
Versions of the redlining bill advanced last week have been introduced before in recent years. An amendment introduced on Thursday, though, by Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, replaced a previously proposed tax abatement plan with a 100% tax-increment-financing residential rebate for increased property tax valuations due to improvements made by homeowners. She said it was an attempt to address concerns that the bill would lead to gentrification.
“This is a good bill, a step in the right direction of righting some wrongs, solving some housing issues and giving a tool to communities for them to improve their communities and support their homeowners,” Sinclair said.
But Iowa Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, argued that because the bill still is only for homeowners and still is only for those with the money to make significant improvements, it still would promote gentrification. He said the bill was well-intentioned but the wrong course.
“It’s too little. It’s directed to the wrong people. It’s not going to help people who were injured or people who look like people injured by the redlining policies,” he said.
Quirmbach instead recommended a state low-interest or forgivable loan program that would give current homeowners in these areas the capital to make the significant improvements.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, though, backed the bill and voted for it, along with most Democrats on the committee. She said that coupled with other legislation she had introduced and which already advanced out of Senate Ways and Means, the redlining bill could have some of the desired effects.
“I am going to support the bill because I believe it is moving the needle at least one step in the right direction,” she said. “In my opinion, the land bank legislation we brought out of this committee a few weeks ago is still on the calendar. Hopefully, we can do the land bank bill and this bill side by side. Because I think the land bank bill will do much more in helping our communities address some of the issues with housing and even the redevelopment of more of our main streets to help small entrepreneurs get into a business property.”
The land bank bill would authorize local governments and nonprofits to acquire properties for which the private sector has failed to find a use, such as abandoned structures or tax-delinquent properties.
Bustos, Hinson honor journalists in Ukraine
U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa — both former journalists themselves — introduced a resolution last week to honor journalists covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The resolution followed the recent deaths of documentarian Brent Renaud and Fox News staffers Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova, and the injury of journalist Juan Arrendondo.
“There is nothing dictators like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin fear more than the free press revealing the truth to the world,” Hinson said in a release. “Most of what we are seeing and hearing from Ukraine is thanks to brave journalists who are putting themselves in harm’s way to tell this important story. I’m proud to work with Congresswoman Bustos to ensure members of the media who are reporting from Ukraine, including those who tragically lost their lives, receive the recognition they deserve.”
In the same release, Bustos said the names of the killed journalists are “carved into the history books as defenders of democracy.”
“An open and free press is one of the world’s most effective weapons in the fight against tyranny, and the courageous journalists and media who have chosen and continue to choose freedom over their own safety deserve our deepest gratitude and respect,” she said. “As a former reporter, I honor their work, and as a citizen of a democratic nation, I thank them for their sacrifice.”
Endorsements
Former U.S. Undersecretary of Agriculture and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey endorsed Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, in his primary race for the new Iowa House of Representatives District 66.
Calendar
5 p.m. Monday, March 21, Decker Hotel, Restaurant and Bar, 128 N Main Street, Maquoketa — Democrat Deidre DeJear will host a meet and greet for her campaign to be Iowa’s governor.