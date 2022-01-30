A crowd of hundreds filed into the Iowa State Capitol this week to rally behind an effort to call for a Convention of States to amend the U.S. Constitution — a cause supported by at least two eastern Iowa lawmakers.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, addressed the crowd this week, saying “It’s now or never.”
“We all know that the foresight of our founding fathers decided that it was important that we the people have the control over what our government says and does,” she told the crowd, earning whoops and applause. “They are not in charge of us. We are in charge of them.”
Lundgren supported a bill in 2017 that would have made Iowa among the states calling for a national convention. The bill passed the Iowa House by a slim margin, but was never taken up by the Senate.
She told the TH on Friday that she was encouraged by what she believes is growing public support for the convention.
“The public is way more engaged than they were in 2017, when we got it through the House,” she said. “They are grassroots and understand that with the federal government — and this is not partisan in any way shape or form — the bureaucrats are spending our money and meddling in their lives.”
While the call for a national convention of states is not limited to one party or another — with members of both parties championing it over the years — the Convention of States Action group repeatedly points to Democrat President Joe Biden‘s low approval rating as evidence of a need for the convention, on its website. Most of the crowd in Des Moines last week wore that organization’s merchandise.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said she has given the movement little consideration, since she has heard no push for her to do so from constituents.
“I haven’t heard from constituents that this is something that is important to them,” she said Friday. “I feel hesitant opening the Constitution up for open forum, because that means it’s the whole Constitution. In a time of a lot of polarization, we need to be careful about things like that. The system as it’s set up is supposed to protect us and make sure the Constitution isn’t easily changed.”
Lundgren rejected the idea that a convention would radically change the Constitution in ways people find unsavory, because of the way some states are structuring their calls for a convention.
“The bills we’re passing are very narrow in scope,” she said. “For instance, we want a balanced budget. Iowa does such a good job of balancing our budget, that we’re ready to give money back to the taxpayers. We know that the federal government is printing money. That isn’t good for the taxpayer. And I’m not sure that, constitutionally, we’re getting the services we ask for. We have gone far beyond.”
Lundgren said proper legislation would hold states’ delegates to stick with outlined purposes at a convention.
“The stopgaps are things like the scope we’re sending our delegates to do on our behalf,” she said. “The states then have to turnaround and ratify those amendments. It’s not a willy-nilly process.”
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, also posed with constituents who attended this week’s rally, and said the cause has his support.
“I’ve had nobody email me saying they’re against it and have had hundreds saying they support it,” he said. “So, no matter whether I like it or not — and I’m not saying I don’t like it — I still have to vote the way my constituents want me to vote. That’s how I vote with everything.”
Earlier this week, Wisconsin’s Senate — including Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green — approved convention of states legislation, with four Republicans joining all Democrats against. The bill had previously passed the General Assembly, so is headed to Democrat Gov. Tony Evers’ desk.
Wisconsin is the 16th state to pass such legislation. Nebraska soon followed last week as the 17th. A convention requires passage by 34 states. Then constitutional amendments would require ratification by 38 states.
Republicans control 29 state legislatures in the country. Democrats control 19. One, Nebraska, currently has split control, and Alaska has a power sharing agreement in place. So, some members of both parties would have to get behind the idea for it to move.
Wisconsin lawmakers honor firefighters
Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, both adjourned sessions of their chambers in the Wisconsin Legislature this week in honor of Mineral Point fireman Jim Ludlum and Captain Brian Busch, who recently died in the line of duty.
Endorsements
The Iowa United Auto Workers State CAP Council endorsed Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, in her campaign for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, where her party’s nomination will face current 1st Congressional District’s U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa.
Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie endorsed Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, in his run for Illinois Senate Dist. 45.
Calendar
At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Dubuque League of Women Voters will host its first crackerbarrel of the 2022 Iowa legislative session. Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade; Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque; Lindsay James, D-Dubuque; and Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta; have been invited, according to a release. The event will be held virtually and will be accessible via the league’s Facebook page.