In exactly one year’s time, on Election Day 2020, tri-state citizens will join those across the country in a pilgrimage to ballot boxes.
That might be a surprise to Iowans, as Democratic presidential candidates have been on the ground in the state for nearly one year already. Nearly 30 candidates — mostly Democrats, but also a few Republicans — have entered the primary race. That includes Republican President Donald Trump.
In the Dubuque region, at least 19 Democratic primary candidates have visited more than 30 times.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said the primary field was almost assured to be a large one after 2016.
“This year, the shoe is on the other foot when it comes to (Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus),” he said. “Last time (in 2016), the Republican side was 16 or 17 candidates.”
Budzisz said that just like the previous time, many candidates will drop out after failing the Iowa caucus test. This side of Iowa is going to be key in making that happen.
“Whatever happens in Dubuque and whatever happens in Iowa will lead to the demise of some of these candidates,” he said.
What is different this year than some past presidential elections, though, is that Iowa will likely remain prominent.
“I believe that the Trump re-election campaign will focus on places like Dubuque,” Budzisz said. “He’s going to maintain that kind of support in Dubuque County that he received. He’s the first Republican since (Dwight D.) Eisenhower to see that. And with the Democrats, even if we don’t see as many candidates, Dubuque will not be forgotten once the caucus is over.”
Budzisz said the biggest wild card in the next few months will be the ongoing impeachment proceedings. He pointed out that many primary candidates — six, including a few front-runners and more near the top of the second tier — are members of the U.S. Senate. That means if the U.S. House impeaches Trump, these candidates will have to serve as jurors in the proceedings.
“They are going to be pulled by the need to be in the Senate for the impeachment trial and the need to be on the road, especially in Iowa,” Budzisz said. “There is likely going to be some overlap. And I would not be surprised to see the president this way in that time. It might be a way to rally public opinion, especially if he thinks he might be in trouble.”
He said this is the first time the primary process and an impeachment have coincided, which will lead to some new tensions in the race.
Budzisz guessed that Republicans will double down on Iowa, as 2020 is the first time Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will face re-election.
Christopher Larimer, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa, said national politics likely will play a role in Ernst’s re-election chances.
“Most people talk about how these races get nationalized because they’re caught up in national politics,” Larimer said. “Depending on the impeachment, depending on the president’s approval at the time, that could impact Sen. Ernst’s campaign.”
Esther Joy King added to ‘young guns’ list
The National Republican Congressional Committee named East Moline, Ill., lawyer Esther Joy King to its list of “young guns” — first-time candidates running for U.S. House seats held by Democrats in 2020.
King is running for the Republican nomination to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, a Democrat, to represent Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.
“It’s rewarding to earn this support,” said King in a press release. “My focus is firmly on learning what matters to people, and putting together a responsive campaign to reflect the needs of (the district).”
The RNCC also named Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, to the “Young Guns” list in August. Hinson hopes to keep U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, from a second term representing Iowa’s First Congressional District.
Finkenauer still urging biofuel protections
Finkenauer continued her drumbeat for a Government Accountability Office investigation into the Trump administration’s process of granting renewable fuel standard waivers. The waivers have clobbered Iowa corn-growers and the ethanol industry’s bottom line.
She pointed to testimony from Kelly Nieuwenhuis, an Iowa family farmer and president of Iowa-based and farmer-owned Siouxland Energy Cooperative.
“Mr. Nieuwenhuis’ voice on this issue speaks for thousands of Iowans who are on the painful end of the president’s broken promises,” Finkenauer said in a recent release. “I am hopeful today’s (House Committee on Energy and Commerce) hearing moves us closer to holding the administration accountable for its attacks on the RFS, and that it pushes the administration to uphold its promises to Iowans.”
Chesney joins call for ethics reform
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, co-sponsored legislation last week to create an Ethics Reform Task Force for state lawmakers.
The group would examine current laws, study best practices and propose legislation “to ensure Illinois has among the most stringent ethics laws in the nation.”
This effort follows the arraignment of Illinois Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, on bribery charges. Arroyo resigned from office late last week.
“Illinois taxpayers are sick and tired of corruption,” Chesney said in a release. “There is no time in recent history when more active investigations were going on regarding untoward actions of elected officials.”
EndorsementsFormer Vice President Joe Biden announced last week that he had secured the endorsement of former U.S. Rep. Mike Blouin, a Democrat who represented eastern Iowa in the U.S. House for four years.