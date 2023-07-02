With the U.S. Supreme Court issuing multiple high-profile decisions last week, elected officials representing the tri-state area had much to say about the high court’s moves.
Student debt
On Friday, the court decided, 6-3, with Republican-appointed justices united in the majority, to block President Joe Biden‘s plan to forgive up to $10,000 each in federal student loans for millions of borrowers and $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell Grants.
Recommended for you
The debt forgiveness was one of the few major campaign promises Biden made in 2020 that he had not yet accomplished to some degree. Once the forgiveness was hit by lawsuits from Republican-led states, including Iowa, there was little doubt the Republican-appointed majority of the Supreme Court would strike it down.
The Republican-appointed justices’ opinion, penned by Chief Justice John Roberts, said Biden’s plan had twisted the intent of forgiveness programs created by Congress to meet his administration’s own needs and that Congress itself would need to make a debt forgiveness as broad as the plan intended.
Politicians across the spectrum were quick to respond to the high court’s ruling.
“President Biden’s $400 billion student loan ‘cancellation’ scheme would have cost each Iowa taxpayer $3,730,” U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said in a release. “Not only is it wrong to force taxpayers who already paid off their loans or didn’t go to college to foot the bill for someone else’s student debt, the Supreme Court has affirmed it is illegal and unconstitutional.”
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., called Biden’s plan “unfair” and “unconstitutional” in his Twitter post celebrating the court’s decision.
“This decision is a win for taxpayers, our economy, and the Constitution,” he said. “The Supreme Court rightly ruled that President Biden’s student loan socialism is illegal. His bailout forced Iowans who chose to go straight into the workforce or pay for their own education to foot the bill for others’ degrees, fanned the flames of inflation and added to our skyrocketing debt.”
Republican Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, who joined the lawsuit against Biden’s plan, also celebrated the ruling Friday.
“We took President Biden to court to protect Iowans’ hard-earned money and won,” she said in press release. “Today’s Supreme Court win stops Biden’s illegal mass student debt cancellation and protects the 87% of Americans without student debt from having to foot a $400 billion bill.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., though, condemned the decision as cold on Twitter.
“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court hurts the tens of millions of Americans who are plagued by student loan debt in pursuit of a quality education, particularly low- and middle-income borrowers and communities of color,” he said.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, said the decision showed that voters’ trust in Republicans was misplaced.
“Iowa students can thank (Iowa Gov.) Kim Reynolds and Brenna Bird for this. Pretty sure that a Governor (Deidre) DeJear and Attorney General (Tom) Miller would not have done this to you,” he said on Twitter, referring to the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Democratic Iowa attorney general, respectively.
Biden quickly announced that the U.S. Department of Education had begun rulemaking to provide debt relief to low- and middle-income borrowers by a different existing authority, which a White House statement said could be complete by late this year.
The pandemic-era hiatus on federal student loan repayment will end in September, however. So the Department of Education also will implement income-based repayment plans that will “cut borrowers’ monthly payments in half, allow many borrowers to make $0 monthly payments, save all other borrowers at least $1,000 per year, and ensure borrowers don’t see their balances grow from unpaid interest,” according to the release. It also will create an “on-ramp” for loan repayment by not counting people who miss monthly payments from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2024, as delinquent, reporting them to credit bureaus or referring them to debt collection agencies.
Race in college admissions
The Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed majority also broke with more than 40 years of precedent by deeming that colleges and universities may no longer use race-conscious admissions policies to meet diversity goals.
Since 1978, Supreme Courts have sided with colleges’ argument that students’ education benefits from learning among a student body with diverse backgrounds. The current Supreme Court decided the practice, especially common among prestigious institutions with low admissions rates, was unlawful.
Area Republican lawmakers championed the decision.
“I agree with the Supreme Court ending affirmative action in the college admissions process,” Hinson said in a release. “As Chief Justice Roberts wrote in the decision, ‘eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.’”
Democrats were less pleased.
“Ending #AffirmativeAction prevents students of color from overcoming systemic barriers to education,” U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis, said on Twitter. “It limits all of our potential.”
Officials at Loras College, Clarke University and University of Dubuque said the decision won’t require changes to current admissions policies, as they don’t consider race in admission decisions.
Mark Pitsch, director of media relations for the University of Wisconsin System, said officials will review the decision to determine whether and how it would impact UW-Platteville.
The area’s delegation to Congress similarly was split along party lines regarding the Supreme Court ruling that a Christian graphic artist can refuse to build websites for same-sex weddings.
Telegraph Herald reporter Elizabeth Kelsey contributed to this story.