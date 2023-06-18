The Iowa Supreme Court’s split decision on Friday — upholding a lower court’s block on a 2018 Republican law that would limit abortions in Iowa to before a heartbeat was detected in the embryo — could impact 2024 elections.

The decision allowed the status quo of abortion access in Iowa, up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. The law, passed by only Republican lawmakers in 2018 and signed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, would have banned physicians from performing abortions after around six weeks — before many women know they are pregnant.

