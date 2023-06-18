The Iowa Supreme Court’s split decision on Friday — upholding a lower court’s block on a 2018 Republican law that would limit abortions in Iowa to before a heartbeat was detected in the embryo — could impact 2024 elections.
The decision allowed the status quo of abortion access in Iowa, up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. The law, passed by only Republican lawmakers in 2018 and signed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, would have banned physicians from performing abortions after around six weeks — before many women know they are pregnant.
When a state court blocked the law in 2019, due to national abortion rights being then-protected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade, it led to further actions by Iowa Republicans in 2021. The expanded Republican majorities in both legislative chambers passed an amendment to the state constitution that would give Iowans no right to an abortion. State processes require that any amendment be passed by two Legislatures — elected every other year. That meant the Legislature needed to either pass it again last year, which they didn’t, or they need to pass it next year.
“We held off this (2023) session on the amendment because we were waiting on this ruling,” said Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, who managed the heartbeat bill through the House in 2018.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, won his primary race against former Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello — who had served significantly longer than Bradley and managed House Republicans’ conservative tax cuts for years — in 2022 after Bradley centered his reelection campaign around his more total anti-abortion stance. He said the amendment will be a priority this year.
“What we’re trying to do is protect the unborn,” Bradley said Friday. “I think that’s what Iowa voters want.”
Passing the amendment in 2024 would test Bradley’s theory, since it would then go to voters statewide during the November 2024 general election.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, was recently elected as the new Iowa Senate minority leader, one responsibility of which is shepherding her caucus’ campaign efforts. She said Friday that her strategy on abortion rights as a campaign issue comes down to a matter of individual rights.
“I trust women, trust them to make these decisions for themselves without government interference in their lives,” she said. “Abortion rates in Iowa were dropping, especially once we started expanding education and expanding access to contraception. But they have been going back up ever since (Republicans) started restricting (abortion) access.”
Since the U.S. Supreme Court, with its 6-3 conservative majority appointed by Republicans, overturned Roe v. Wade, two states with Republican-led legislatures have held similar constitutional amendments to limit abortions, which both failed.
Also, across the Mississippi River in Wisconsin, stances on abortion access drove the debate between candidates for the elected Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this year. Voters there — even in Grant and Lafayette counties, which has trended more and more Republican — elected liberal-leaning Justice Jill Karofsky, by a wide margin.
But Republicans in Iowa have grown their majority in both the House and Senate each election since the last heartbeat bill was passed in 2011. Especially after the 2022 election, the Iowa House has more representatives elected since the last law passed than were there at the time.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz said the status of Iowa’s abortion access come the November 2024 election could impact results one way or another.
“It’s something that’s been proven to be a driving factor in elections,” he said. “If the issue is still alive or in play (via an amendment vote) at the time of the election, it could swing things.”
Budzisz said the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision on Friday was an “informative lesson” in limits of even trifecta control like Republicans have in Iowa state government.
“Whenever you’ve garnered significant control in all three branches, a party may think their policy preferences are guaranteed,” he said. “Just because a party is in control, doesn’t mean laws will follow policy preferences of that party, especially when the court is involved. While politics and law are very close, partisans should not mistake that for certainty — be that at a state supreme court or the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Endorsements split
Area Republican Iowa lawmakers are strengthening their messaging around presidential primary candidates, including the first area lawmaker to endorse one other than former President Donald Trump.
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire — who represents Maquoketa and the surrounding area — recently endorsed former South Carolina Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. Last week, Haley announced that Cournoyer would serve on her Iowa Caucus leadership team.
“I’m excited to support
@Nikki Haley, a champion of the next generation that will renew our pride in America,” Cournoyer tweeted, sharing her appointment.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, endorsed Trump early, during this year’s legislative session. She recently highlighted her decision in an op-ed to the Des Moines Register. Lundgren told the TH on Friday that her decision did not take long, even though the field continues to grow.
“We knew there was going to be a widening list — Haley and (Florida Gov.) Ron DeSantis were always going to be here,” Lundgren said. “We’ve got a good list. I took a little time but didn’t need long. I decided our economy was good and our foreign relations were better, and we had a sure thing (with Trump).”
Baldwin, Ernst team up for farmers
U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, have partnered on and have spent recent weeks promoting their co-sponsored Farmer First Act of 2023 to address the mental health epidemic in rural America.
The bill would reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network connecting farmers, ranchers and other agricultural workers to stress assistance programs and resources. State departments of agriculture, extension services and nonprofits would receive funding to establish helplines, provide suicide prevention training for farm advocates and create support groups. The senators’ bill would increase program funding from $10 million to $15 million.
“No person should have to face a mental health crisis on their own, but sadly, too many Wisconsinites in our rural communities don’t have anywhere to turn when they need help,” Baldwin said in a release.
“Iowa farmers are the backbone of our agriculture economy, but first and foremost they’re part of a family,” Ernst said. “We cannot overlook the mental health struggles our men and women in farming face.”