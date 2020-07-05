Iowa state officials called an emergency meeting of the Legislative Council on Wednesday, to briefly loosen absentee voting rules for Iowans serving overseas.
The move was sought due to seven special elections being held Tuesday, July 7, in various communities around the state.
The meeting was made necessary because of a bill passed along party lines by the Republican majority, then signed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, which required Legislative Council approval of any emergency powers granted to the Iowa Secretary of State. That bill was a reaction to Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate’s move during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to mail an absentee ballot request form to every registered voter statewide, ahead of the June 2 primary election.
The emergency election directive approved, unanimously, on Wednesday, authorized Pate to permit Iowans qualified under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act to electronically send absentee ballots to their county auditors for those seven select special elections.
Before that vote, though, council member Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, presented an amendment. It would authorize Pate to also send the absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter once again — this time for the general election in November. Jochum pointed to the record turnout for a primary Iowa saw in June.
“The June primary was a test run and was quite successful,” she said. “I actually do trust our election officials that they would like to offer the absentee ballots. I also believe we’re just giving our constituents a choice. They receive that ballot request form in the mail, they can decide to fill it out and return it, or they can choose not to and go to the polling sites on Election Day.”
Jochum said that not repeating the promotion of absentee voting was making voters choose between their health and right to vote, as the pandemic rages on.
“We were told over and over again that once warm weather hits, this virus was going to go away,” she said. “And it hasn’t. We’re still seeing increases in our own state. We don’t know where this is headed in Iowa. With all of that in mind, I think it behooves us to make sure the November election is as safe as it can be.”
Council Vice Chair and Iowa Sen. Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, did not dispute the desire for a safe election, but argued against the amendment, pointing out that Pate had not yet requested the authority it sought to give him.
“But even if he doesn’t, there are still many, many ways for people to get absentee requests, including about every campaign that I know are sending one out,” he said. “Plenty of county auditors are sending them out.”
Whitver called the idea of safety versus voting rights a “false choice.”
“There are a lot of scare tactics going on, like the Legislature is keeping people from voting absentee,” he said. “That couldn’t be further from the truth. The question is, who is responsible for voter turnout? Is that Secretary Pate’s job or is it President Trump and Vice President Biden, or all of us? That’s a discussion we can have, but I don’t think it’s ripe or germaine for discussion here.”
Iowa Sen. Janet Peterson, D-Des Moines, though, supported Jochum’s amendment, saying it would keep the council from having to reconvene yet again, if Pate does want to repeat the action he already took once this year.
“The role of the secretary of state is to make sure we have clean and safe elections,” she said. “And the state of Iowa should not be walking away from dollars in the CARES act to make sure Iowans have clean and safe elections. We may turn the Legislative Council into a baby-sitters’ club of the secretary of state, at the rate we’re going.”
The amendment failed, 13-9, along party lines, Republicans against, Democrats for.
Iowa R’s have overtaken D’s in voters registered
Pate announced this week that more than 2 million voters have registered in Iowa.
Statewide, Republicans nosed ahead in voters registered under the two major political parties, reaching 681,789, over Democrats’ 681,148. Another 627,444 are registered, but under no party.
In the First Congressional District — represented by Democratic freshman U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer — though, registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans 179,951 to 150,611 — a difference of 29,340. Voters registered, but under no party, came to 164,279. Then, 3,310 were registered under a third party.
In the state’s Second and Third Congressional Districts, registered Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans as well, by a similar 20,000 to 30,000. But, fewer voters there were registered as no party or other.
Only in the Fourth Congressional District did registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats — 201,918 to 128,551, with another 154,181 registered under another party or none.
Tranel represents from rows
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, joined a conference call last week to hear school districts’ plans for the fall, from his home office folks have gotten used to during the pandemic.
But Tranel doesn’t always work from a desk. A photo he shared on Twitter showed him balancing duties to both his constituents and his crops, taking part from the cab of his tractor. The photo showed the lawmaker in a blue baseball cap and T-shirt, with the meeting coming through via earbud.
“Unfortunately, I think they are going to get a taste of our world, where no matter what you do, some people are going to be upset,” he wrote. “Regardless, hats off to them for trying to get our kids back to school and for keeping them safe at the same time.”
McKean makes every vote again
Iowa House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, announced this week that longtime Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, had not missed a single vote during the 2020 Legislative Session, just as he had not in the three sessions prior.
“There is no lawmaker in the Statehouse more dedicated to his constituents than Andy,” Prichard wrote. “While the people of Jackson, Jones and Dubuque counties know Andy shows up all over the district when he’s at home, they should know Andy also shows up for them at the State Capitol and hasn’t missed a vote in the last four years.”
McKean made no note of the distinction himself in his regular weekly newsletter, sticking instead to topics of the day.