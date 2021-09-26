The area’s delegation in Congress remained tucked in their partisan corners regarding an effort to increase the debt limit and fund the government through December, which is key to Democrats’ lofty spending goals.
Federal Debt limit
Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution along party lines that would fund the government at current levels through Dec. 3 of this year and would increase the federal debt limit through Dec. 16, 2022. Without this, the U.S. government would default even before any additional spending could be passed.
The continuing resolution also included $28.6 billion in disaster relief for areas hit by catastrophic wildfires and hurricanes this year, $10 billion in agricultural disaster relief, including for farmers hit by the 2020 derecho in Iowa, as well as $1.2 billion in loans for small businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida. It also added $6.3 billion to aid refugees from Afghanistan.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., was proud to vote in favor of the effort.
“In the midst of a continuing pandemic, we would be failing the American people to let our federal government shut down, our small businesses go ignored in their time of need and our children go hungry,” she said in a release. “This package meets the needs not just of our people, but of our Afghan allies fleeing danger, and takes one more important step in welcoming home those seeking a better life for themselves and their children.”
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa — the tri-state area’s only Republican in Congress — called raising the debt limit “reckless.”
“America’s credit card is maxed out,” she said in a release. “Suspending the debt limit until December 2022 is essentially ignoring the overdue balance in our already depleted bank account for over a year... (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) knows the package brought to the floor tonight will be dead on arrival in the Senate.”
Indeed, Democrats will have a harder job of it in the higher chamber, where rules require a 60-vote majority. The Republican minority there has told Democrats to shove the debt ceiling increase into the massive spending bill they’re planning if they want it.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called that an attempt at “cheap political points.”
“In his one term, Donald Trump increased the national debt more than any other president in American history,” Durbin posted on Twitter. “Now (Senate Minority Leader) Mitch McConnell says he’s ready to allow America to default on the Trump debt. Defaulting on our debt could halt Social Security payments for millions. It could eliminate health care coverage for tens of millions more. And it could slash benefits for all of our nation’s veterans.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, defended the massive tax cuts in the 2017 Republican-only Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which contributed to the debt and used them as ammunition against the Democrats’ current spending plan, which includes reversing many of the 2017 cuts.
“These tax hikes will slow our recovery from the pandemic and reduce capital investments,” Grassley said on the Senate floor. “This will result in fewer jobs and reduced wages. It will reinvigorate corporate inversions with major companies fleeing overseas.”
Vocal critiques from Mathis
Iowa Rep. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, the only Democrat so far with a bid against Hinson’s re-election, issued a statement condemning Hinson’s opposition to portions of the funding plan that would expand Medicare to include dental and vision care.
“This weekend, Ashley Hinson put partisan politics ahead of Iowa seniors by announcing her opposition to change Medicare to cover basic medical needs such as vision, dental and hearing,” Mathis said in a release. “This common sense policy — which has bipartisan support from 90% of Americans — would help thousands of Iowa seniors get eye glasses, hearing aids and basic dental work. Hinson called it ‘socialism.’ She dismissed this critical care with a political buzzword straight from Washington.”
Hinson, when pressed during an Iowa Press interview last week, had bemoaned the proposed “drastic” expansion of Medicare, listing it as one of the items in Democrats’ plan that she was calling socialist.
“Well, right now we need to be focusing on the sustainability of the program as it stands right now to make sure seniors have the benefits that they can count on,” she said. “What I think we need to be focusing on is these discussions about pharmaceuticals, for instance.”
Whether or not either Hinson or Mathis would represent area counties in Iowa will depend on the ongoing redistricting process.
Durbin backs Constitutional amendment
Durbin joined the re-introduction of an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would block the Citizens United law, which provides anonymity for big-money donors in politics.
The Democracy for All Amendment would overturn the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. FEC decision of 2010, as well as other decisions around campaign finance. A release from Durbin’s office said those decisions “led to floods of corporate and dark money in politics and diminished the voice of the American people in elections.”
“The Citizens United ruling opened the floodgates for dark money to directly impact our campaign system for the benefit of corporations and special interests,” said Durbin. “But our government was intended to be a democracy of the people, by the people, for the people. We must mend the broken campaign finance system that elevates the voices of wealthy donors over the millions of Americans worried about health care bills, housing costs, and rising tuition rates. It’s time we enshrined the Democracy for All Amendment in our Constitution and protected our democracy from corporate interests and the influence of multi-millionaires and billionaires.”