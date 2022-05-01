It has been well more than a week since the Iowa State Legislature passed its 100th day, its tentative annual deadline, but lawmakers remain “on-call.”
So far, budget bills passed by the Iowa House remain in the Senate, awaiting action. Both chambers have policy bills to act on, too, with no clear notion of if or when those will reach consensus.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, is the area’s longest-serving lawmaker. She said in the past, adjournment delays were due to control of Legislature being split between parties. Now, Republicans control both chambers.
“That excuse isn’t there now,” she said. “If I had to describe this legislative session, it would be as a family feud traveling on the crazy train.”
Jochum alluded to bad blood between the chambers’ respective leadership teams.
However, Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said that full control does not and should not mean full agreement.
“You don’t want a trifecta to be lock, stock and barrel on every issue,” she said. “If we were, it would mean they were just shoving things through and weren’t listening to constituents in their district.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said that despite her frustration, it could be good for people to see one-party control hit roadblocks in-state, just like it has in Washington D.C., where Democrats control the chambers.
“When people say they think it’s difficult in Washington, I just laugh and say ‘You can see difficult just by looking at the majority party in the Iowa Legislature,’” she said.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, has been closely involved in the budget discussions in her chamber. She said it is a lot of work going through those budgets passed by the House.
“They passed their budgets over to the Senate with a lot of policy in them, in my opinion,” she said. “My economic development budget had five different policy items in it that have line items and funding included. It had a dairy innovation lab. It had a housing start-up. They didn’t run solo as bills on the floor. It’s not like we’re sitting over there, holding onto a budget for two weeks.”
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, said he expects the chambers will come together on a budget before long.
“We’re not too far apart on most of the budgets,” he said. “It’s just tweaking them.”
Koelker said the number is around $76 million that needs to be rectified.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, said that he has not been involved in the budget negotiations being held in Des Moines when most lawmakers are sent back to their districts to wait for news.
He did have a big week last week, though, guiding the Legislature’s ethanol and biofuels omnibus through his chamber for the second time, after it was amended and passed back by the Senate.
“I’m very excited that we finally, after two years of working on this, we got it passed,” Hein said. “It’s a huge deal for the economy in Iowa. With us being the number one producers of ethanol, we need to step up and increase its use. And it will help lower the price of fuel. I really don’t think the amendment changed a whole lot. If it helped some of the senators get comfortable with it, I think it was well worth putting on.”
Bradley — running in a Republican primary against Hein — said that he had put in legwork on the bill too.
“I think it’s a good bill, so I spent two and a half months talking to the Senate,” he said. “The amendments we put on it were very good, very good for the farming communities. A number of (senators) I talked to and got them to vote for it.”
Republicans also are torn on a bill to provide more state funding for students whose parents wish to enroll them in private schools — a top priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“It seems like the sticking point is the student choice,” Hein said. “I’ve tried to keep my mind open and listen. I’m still waiting to see what the finished product ends up being.”
Bradley, too, said he had yet to decide on the bill.
“I’m going to put no comment on the bill until I see the final version, because some people want to amend it a lot,” he said.
Lundgren has been a more outspoken critic of the bill. She has insisted that for her vote, it would need to change into more of a pilot program, with measurables, to see if it is good for Iowa.
“If it’s a hard vote, it may not be the right thing,” she said. “If you have to choose between the party and the district, it probably isn’t great for your district.”
Bustos, Durbin worried about Thomson prison
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Prisons last week, outlining concerns over “unsafe working conditions” for correctional officers who process mail at the federal penitentiary in Thomson, Ill., where a report shows amphetamines have been found in mail.
“In light of these challenges, we write to request information regarding how policies may be improved to better protect correctional officers who process incoming mail and to ensure that incarcerated individuals are able to correspond with their families and friends,” the letter read.
Mathis questions Hinson on Social Security stance
Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha — running against U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, for a seat in Congress — issued a statement last week questioning comments from Hinson she said telegraphed an attack on Social Security benefits.
The statement drew from Hinson’s comments at an April 21 town hall in Brooklyn, where she addressed concerns about Republicans’ plans for Social Security.
“I believe Republicans will have control of the House next year and we will have to (address Social Security),” Hinson said. “We can’t keep kicking the can down the road on this issue or it will not be fixed.”
Mathis’ release called for truth and transparency from Hinson and a revelation of Republican plans for the program.
“Iowans have paid for these benefits out of their paychecks their entire lives,” Mathis said. “Rep. Hinson needs to tell Iowans if she plans to threaten Social Security and Medicare benefits and reveal to her constituents exactly what she’s planning.”
Mathis promised to find fair solutions to ensure Social Security and Medicare are around long term.
Hinson, though, also said — just a moment later at the same town hall — that her goal was to keep the programs around and solvent for the future.
Endorsements
The Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO released its list of endorsements for Democrat candidates for election this year. They include former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer — one of three Democrats running in the primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Chuck Grassley. The endorsements also include Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, of Iowa City, and Mathis for federal office. For state office, endorsements include those for Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.