As we inch closer to the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses in February, supporters have begun to settle into their camps in Dubuque County.
Last week, Democratic primary debate watch parties took place all over the city.
Former longtime Iowa Rep. Pat Murphy, a Dubuque Democrat, and his wife, Terry, held one in support of billionaire presidential primary candidate Tom Steyer. Murphy has taken the helm of Steyer’s organization in Iowa.
“The big reason I got back in is I thought Tom was the right candidate at the right time,” said Pat Murphy. “He’s focused on climate change, which just is the biggest issue, and his plan will add jobs. If we’re going to leave this planet in the right condition for our kids and grandkids, this is the way.”
Terry hosted the party Tuesday, where seven or eight friends, family members and fellow supporters watched the candidate during his first debate. They viewed the exchange on a TV perched atop a piano in the Murphys’ living room.
On the next wall was a print of a painting of former President Barack Obama shooting pool with other past Democratic presidents.
Between introducing new dishes to the coffee table, Terry explained why she also is all aboard for Steyer.
“Long before (Pat) was working for (Steyer), I liked him,” she said. “He had the foresight and recognized in (Republican President Donald) Trump what can be used to beat him. He called a spade a spade. He has the wherewithal and strategy and is the right age — old enough to have some experience, young enough that you don’t have to worry about him making it through a term.”
Paul Uzel attended the event as well.
“I’m here because Steyer talks to the real issues,” he said. “He is the one who called for impeachment first, he has his thumb on the corporations. ... But CNN isn’t giving him a chance.”
Other living rooms around the city were home to parties for other candidates.
The team backing U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., held one at the home of Avery Fair, a Wahlert Catholic High School senior and volunteer leader for the campaign.
The Driftless Social Club, located in the Millwork District, held a soft opening just for South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign.
More campaigns had watch parties as well, spread across the city. But the Dubuque County Democrats, which previously hosted a watch party at Denny’s Lux Club, was not among them.
Party Chairman Steve Drahozal said September’s watch party might have been the last one as people firm up their support for specific candidates.
Iowa Governor makes early endorsement
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has thrown her support behind the front-runner for the Republican nomination to take on U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, for representation of Iowa’s First Congressional District.
The governor endorsed Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, one of three Republicans seeking to unseat Finkenauer, a Dubuque native.
“Whether it was investing in a strong workforce, leading the charge to protect our children or voting to balance our budget, I’ve seen Ashley Hinson step up and work tirelessly in the state Legislature to fight for
Iowans,” Reynolds said in a release. “I am thrilled to endorse such a strong conservative advocate and proven results-getter who will bring some much-needed Iowa common sense to Washington.”
Health association awards Lundgren
The Iowa Health Care Association presented Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, with one of this year’s Outstanding Service Awards.
“(Award recipients) clearly understand that continued access to long-term care services for Iowans is dependent on adequate funding, an effective and efficient regulatory environment and a well-trained workforce,” association officials wrote in a press release.
As chairwoman of the Human Resources Committee, Lundgren is the gatekeeper for health-related bills in the Iowa House.
McKean urges donor support
Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, issued a video announcement last week asking for fundraising help in his re-election campaign.
The former Republican, who switched parties near the end of the 2019 session while objecting to the actions of GOP “standard-bearer” Trump, said, “It has become clear that Republican Party leaders will leave no stone unturned in an effort to defeat me.”
“Whether we like it or not, campaigns cost money,” McKean said in the video. “And any help that you might wish to provide will be deeply appreciated.”
Still, McKean told the TH he hopes his won’t become a high-
dollar race. But, in the video,
McKean said he expects his opponent, whom Republicans recruited, will be “lavishly funded.”
Cascade dentist Dr. Stephen Bradley announced his GOP candidacy for the seat in August, saying voters “deserve a choice” in the election. Attempts to reach Bradley for this story were unsuccessful.
McKean said last week that he isn’t convinced his decision to jump parties will hurt him in 2020.
“(The reaction has) been predictable,” he said. “People who are very active Republicans are disappointed. Very active Democrats are excited. Most people who are independent, I think, appreciate an individual who follows the dictates of his principles and conscience.”
McKean endorsed Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, for the Democratic nomination for president.
Calendar
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Johnson’s Restaurant and Reception Hall, Elkader, Iowa — Iowa Democratic officials will host Finkenauer, multiple presidential candidates and candidates for the U.S. Senate seat held by Joni Ernst.
5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Copper Kettle, 2987 Jackson St. — Meet and greet with Michael Franken, one of five Democratic candidates hoping to challenge Ernst, R-Iowa. RSVP to kimberly@frankenforiowa.org.