Scammers who have spoofed the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department phone number are targeting local residents, according to authorities.
Sheriff's department officials wrote in a press release that they have received reports of a scammer contacting residents from a number that appears to be 563-589-4406, which is a department line.
Authorities said if people are contacted by a possible scammer, they should decline to provide personal information. They also noted that the sheriff's office does not accept gift cards as forms of payment, nor do they have accounts for money transfer services like Western Union, PayPal or Venmo.