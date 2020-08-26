Dubuque Community Schools, Holy Family Catholic Schools and Western Dubuque Community School District are among the local districts that will have early releases again today due to heat.
The National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 93 degrees on Wednesday for the Dubuque area. Similar conditions also prompted the early release of students Monday and Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Edgewood-Colesburg, Maquoketa Valley and West Delaware school districts in Iowa are among other area districts with early releases on Wednesday.