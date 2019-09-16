A large area is under a dense fog advisory, including Dubuque County and all other counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
The National Weather Service has issued the advisory until 10 a.m. today for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
The NWS states that visibility will be a quarter of a mile or less, "especially in valley locations," and that motorists should "expect rapid reductions in visibility" this morning.
Both Monticello and West Delaware community school districts have issued two-hour delays this morning.