Decals promoting a "white supremacy hate group" have been found on six light poles on Chaplain Schmitt Island in Dubuque.
The city announced this afternoon that the decals were found Monday on light poles at the Veterans Memorial Plaza and McAleece Sports Complex parking area.
"The group promoted on the decals is a white nationalist group and is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League," a press release states. "The city is choosing to not publicly identify the group and avoid giving it the attention it seeks."
In the release, Mayor Roy Buol stated, “There is no place in our society for white supremacists, and I condemn this behavior on behalf of the City Council and our community. Furthermore, to attempt to promote such an un-American concept near a veterans memorial is an affront to our veterans and their sacrifices to protect our nation. This is a divisive and anxious time for our country, and we must reject attempts like this to sow more discord."
Dubuque police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call 563-589-4410. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cityofdubuque.org/police.