The Dubuque and Western Dubuque community school districts are among local districts that have canceled classes on Wednesday, Jan. 26, in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
Several tri-state area counties are under a wind chill warning or advisory starting this evening and running until noon on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind chills are expected to reach as low as 35 degrees below zero.
Holy Family Catholic Schools officials have announced plans to remain open Wednesday, operating on a normal schedule. There will be no busing, however, due to the Dubuque district cancelation.
The latest list of local school cancelations and delays is available at telegraphherald.com/cancellations.