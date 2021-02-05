PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The Grant County Sheriff's Department is asking people to stay off roadways there due to hazardous conditions.
The department took to social media early today to report that U.S. 151 was "ice-covered and hazardous," that U.S. 61 "from Lancaster south is not passable and we are trying to get stranded motorists free," and that "most secondary roads" in the county also are not passable.
"Please do not travel on Grant County roads if at all possible until the Grant County Highway Department can get roads opened back up," the post concludes.