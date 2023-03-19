The Iowa Senate is considering a bill that would require legal notices to be posted on some to-be-created, state-run website rather than published in a local newspaper. Proponents say it will be all in one place and less expensive.
While it doesn’t explicitly prohibit the placement in local newspapers, that is the near-certain result. (Why put them in local papers if it costs money and you’re not required to?)
There are a myriad of problems with this idea, starting with the concept that this puts the government in charge of reporting on itself — and likely removes local newspapers from their traditional (and crucial) role of informing citizens and keeping government accountable.
In fact, the bill to create a central public notice website would seem to duplicate the existing site to which newspapers already aggregate these notices (iowanotices.org) in addition to newspapers printing and publishing notices online at the local level. These notices are usually freely available and in front of any paywalls. This bill would eliminate the requirement for dissemination at the local level — reducing awareness and making citizens less informed.
Some senators suggest that posting legal notices is too expensive and doing this will save about $12 million statewide. That sounds like a lot until you stop to do the math and realize, with 3,193,000 population in Iowa that comes to just $3.75 per person — for the entire year! Less than a cup of coffee.
Further, when comparing that amount to the total budgets of cities and towns in the state, the investment to post these in newspapers typically comes to a paltry one-tenth of 1% — not much more than a rounding error. A small amount of money invested in the name of keeping citizens informed.
Some might have the misperception that “nobody reads newspapers” these days, but that’s not the case. Independent research conducted by Coda Ventures shows that 2.2 million Iowans read their local community newspaper (where public notices are now) with 84% of adult Iowans reading their local paper in digital and print. Clearly, local newspapers are where Iowans go for government, business and community news.
Do newspapers have a financial stake in this? We do. We use that money to pay for the printing and distribution of those notices. Any extra funds left over (the rates for public notices are currently set by the state each year) are used to fund local journalism in our communities. While legal advertising by itself isn’t the largest income stream for local papers, when added to advertising loss (hello, Google, Facebook and Amazon) and the rising cost to print and distribute your local printed paper (think newsprint up 35%, postage up 12% to 18% annually), this is just one more straw on the camel’s back that could push some papers out of business.
Remember, newspapers are local businesses, too. In fact, 80% of Iowa newspapers are privately owned (TH Media is owned by Woodward Communications Inc., which is 99%-owned by the employees). Newspapers in Iowa have their own economic impact, creating jobs, connecting our communities and keeping an eye on government spending. And when newspapers close bad things happen. In fact, a 2018 study by the University of Illinois and the University of Notre Dame found that when newspapers close, government costs go up.
The bottom line is this: Nobody wants to be left in the dark about what’s going on in government. Local newspapers and their journalists serve an important role in attending, researching and reporting to citizens about issues that affect them. This can be as simple as public notices and as in-depth as proposed laws at the local and state levels.
Please reach out to your state senator and let that person know you are for more government transparency, provided at the local level by local newspapers (in print and online), and against SF546, which removes the requirement that notices be published at the local and state level by newspapers.
Woodward is vice president of Woodward Community Media and publisher of the Telegraph Herald.
