A stretch of Garfield Avenue in Dubuque will close starting Monday, April 11, for work related to the Bee Branch Creek Railroad Culverts Project.

The road will be closed between Pine and Johnson streets through approximately May 3, a city announcement states. Crews will be performing paving and curb and gutter work.

Access to businesses in the area will be maintained throughout the closure, and city officials advise residents to follow posted detour signs.

