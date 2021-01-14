Forecasters have issued a winter weather advisory for the tri-state area.
The advisory is effective until 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, and includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service reports a winter storm will bring a round of freezing rain and sleet to eastern Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois this morning.
The precipitation will change to light snow this afternoon, which will continue through Friday.
Snowfall amounts of up to 2 to 7 inches are possible through Friday in the area.