Police said a physical altercation that resulted in minor injuries prompted a brief lockdown at Hempstead High School in Dubuque on Tuesday morning.
Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that the school was locked down at about 10:35 a.m., shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. for a “physical disturbance” involving approximately 10 people.
“It was large enough that it required significant staffing to help separate the persons involved,” he said in a phone interview.
While no weapons were involved or displayed in the incident, Welsh said “several” people sustained minor injuries “consistent with being in a fight.”
He noted that no one required emergency care at the time of the incident, but police later learned that a student sought medical treatment at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
“We are unaware of what treatment they were seeking there,” Welsh wrote in a follow-up email. “We won’t know what attention they sought there unless they reach out to let us know.”
In a message sent to Hempstead families, Principal Lee Kolker said the disturbance involved “both students and parents/guardians” and that the lockdown was initiated “at the recommendation of Dubuque police.”
Welsh confirmed that the altercation included adults who were related to the students involved.
“Their involvement is being investigated, and they may be facing criminal charges as well,” he wrote.
The lockdown was over within 30 minutes, Welsh said, and the school later returned to normal operations. Welsh said officers on scene separated those involved in the altercation and are investigating what prompted the disturbance.
“Out of an abundance of caution, police will maintain a presence at Hempstead for the remainder of the school day,” Kolker wrote in his message to families. “Appropriate charges and/or school discipline will follow based on the completion of an investigation.”
Welsh said no arrests had been made, as police still were working to identify all of those involved.
Dubuque Community Schools spokesperson Mike Cyze said Tuesday afternoon that incidents requiring a building response to an emergency situation happen “from time to time” and that instances requiring police support often ebb and flow.
Cyze said district leaders constantly evaluate safety efforts, look at best practices and debrief after incidents to look for ways they can improve.
“In this instance, and like all other instances, we would do a recap and a debrief and see what went well and what we can learn from it,” he said. “It really goes back to the top priority, obviously, is student and staff safety.”