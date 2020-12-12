The City of Dubuque is temporarily closing a section of a frontage road at a busy intersection ahead of the opening of a new restaurant.
The Plaza 20 east frontage road will be closed at the Devon Drive intersection starting on Monday, Dec. 14.
"This temporary closure is related to the opening of the Sonic restaurant on the east frontage road and traffic congestion/safety concerns at the intersection," the city stated in a press release.
It is unclear when Sonic will open. A post Wednesday on the restaurant's Facebook page referenced a "soon-to-be grand opening," but no additional details were provided.
Traffic that would have used the frontage road instead will be detoured around the buildings housing Starbucks, Subway and Ed Fett Accounting. A map showing the detour route can be viewed at TelegraphHerald.com.
"The temporary closure of the east frontage road will continue until permanent measures to restrict turning movements onto the east frontage road from the Devon Drive and U.S. 20/Dodge Street intersection are implemented," the release states. "These permanent measures are estimated to be completed by April of 2021."
The City of Dubuque has taken Starbucks Corp. to court over traffic issues in the area, arguing it has unlawfully created or continued a public nuisance by “obstructing public ways and property by using property abutting a public street in such a way that obstructs vehicular traffic." The city issued Starbucks a $750 municipal citation for violating city ordinances and is requesting the business remedy the traffic quandary.
The next hearing in that case is scheduled for Jan. 6.