A stretch of a busy Dubuque roadway will be closed for parts of today through Wednesday, Sept. 25.
West 32nd Street will be closed between Lemon Street and Wildwood Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
The closure is to allow for street paving work, according to the city. Motorists should use an alternative route.
Weather permitting, the work should be finished by 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call the Dubuque Public Works Department at 563-589-4250.