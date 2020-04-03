PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities report a classic car was stolen recently from a garage south of Platteville.
The theft occurred sometime from Tuesday and Thursday at a property on Patch Road, according to a statewide alert.
In it, the Grant County Sheriff's Department reports that the thief or thieves forced their way into the garage and stole a 1957 Cadillac. The four-door vehicle is green with a white top.
"There was evidence that the vehicle was stolen using a pickup truck and car-hauler-type trailer likely, with a winch," the alert states.
Anyone with information on the vehicle should call the sheriff's department at 608-723-2157.