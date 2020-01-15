Farm Life magazine, mailed out to tri-state-area farm families, is seeking photos for its March issue.
The theme is FAB: Fields-Animals-Barns. Photos in these three categories will be considered over other submissions. Winter scenes or spring planting also are suggested over summer or fall settings.
Submissions should be limited to no more than four to five from any one photographer. Photos previously used in Farm Life should not be sent in again.
Each submission should include the photographer’s name, hometown, where the photo was taken and other information that might help describe it.
Send photos to jim.swenson@thmedia.com by Friday, Feb. 7, leaving plenty of time to go out and take some FAB photos.