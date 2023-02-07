It’s that time of year again, when we find out how our work at the Telegraph Herald stands up against our peers. The Iowa Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for 2022 was judged by the North Carolina Press Association, and winners were announced at a banquet Thursday night.
For the second consecutive year, the Telegraph Herald won first place in general excellence among large daily papers in the state — this time in a tie with the Cedar Rapids Gazette. In the sweepstakes category — the newspaper with the highest point total among all general excellence winners — it was The Ackley World Journal, a newspaper in the smallest category of weeklies, that edged out the TH and Gazette as Newspaper of the Year.
As ties go, I’m pretty happy to be in the running with the Cedar Rapids Gazette — a fine paper, and another employee-owned newspaper like ours. Let’s hear it for independent community newspapers!
Recommended for you
One of the best things about this honor is that all the journalists in our newsroom contributed, as well as our advertising and marketing departments. We won awards for writing news, sports and features. We won in multiple categories of photography, slideshows and videos. Our headlines, our layout and design, and our graphics earned accolades. Judges recognized excellence in our coverage of business, and cops and courts, as well as our continuing news coverage of the culture within the Dubuque Fire Department — work that garnered two other awards as well for Kayli Reese.
Readers know our longstanding legacy of excellence in photojournalism. That was underscored this year by Stephen Gassman, who won a handful of awards, including photographer of the year. Mike Day, a 35-year employee of the TH, got well-deserved honors for a premium magazine we published last year, “The tri-states’ one-room schools,” which Mike painstakingly researched and produced, and readers loved.
It’s hard to find the words to say how proud I am of this team.
Often, I use this column space to highlight the work we’re doing and clang the bell for community journalism. I believe it’s absolutely that important. You’ve read the coverage we have done holding elected officials accountable, digging to find truths hidden behind bureaucracy, tracking the spending of taxpayer dollars. You see us every week reporting on new and expanding businesses growing in our area and highlighting people who are making a difference in our community doing good works. We know that there are great things happening in Dubuque and the tri-state area, and we tell those stories every day. That is our mission, and I see every day how hard our team works to achieve it.
As a community, we cannot take that for granted. The kind of local news coverage we serve up just doesn’t happen in most communities. More and more newspapers have seen declining resources and cannot cover the news the way they once did. We feel the strain as well with increases in the cost of newsprint, postage and fuel and in our difficulty hiring people to get our newspapers distributed.
Some of the most telling emails I receive are from readers who have lived elsewhere. They tell me they cannot believe the depth and breadth of local coverage we provide. I’m thrilled to have the Telegraph Herald ranking first in general excellence for the second year in a row. It symbolizes the amazing community journalism our team has provided for decades. Even as our peers in the industry struggle to maintain such coverage, we have persevered.
I am grateful to the hardworking journalists I have the privilege of working alongside every day, and to everyone in every department at the TH who contributes to delivering our fine product to readers. In my more than three decades at this newspaper, I have felt and heard the praise and support from readers more times than I could count. Know that today I have a full and grateful heart. Thank you for reading the Telegraph Herald.
Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.