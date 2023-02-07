It’s that time of year again, when we find out how our work at the Telegraph Herald stands up against our peers. The Iowa Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for 2022 was judged by the North Carolina Press Association, and winners were announced at a banquet Thursday night.

For the second consecutive year, the Telegraph Herald won first place in general excellence among large daily papers in the state — this time in a tie with the Cedar Rapids Gazette. In the sweepstakes category — the newspaper with the highest point total among all general excellence winners — it was The Ackley World Journal, a newspaper in the smallest category of weeklies, that edged out the TH and Gazette as Newspaper of the Year.

Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.

