DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Tickets to the minor league baseball game to be held this summer at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville go on sale today at 10 a.m.
Officials announced that tickets for the game scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits, will only be available for purchase by Iowa and Illinois residents.
Tickets can be purchased at milb.com/fans/field-of-dreams/tickets. The cost is $65 per ticket for bench-style seating and $85 per ticket for tip-up seats. Fans can buy up to eight tickets each and obtain two free parking passes.
The game will be held in the 8,000-seat, temporary stadium being erected at the Field of Dreams site. The game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network.
The River Bandits are affiliated with the Kansas City Royals, and the Kernels are affiliated with the Minnesota Twins.
Two days after the minor league game, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play in the same ballpark.
Major League Baseball held a lottery open to only Iowa residents for the opportunity to buy tickets to that game. Left-field bench-style seats cost $375, while regular ballpark tip-up seats, located between the dugouts, were priced at $450.
The minor league game will mark the Midwest League’s first return to Dubuque County since 1976, when the Houston Astros’ Class A affiliate departed Dubuque. The city hosted professional baseball in various leagues for 52 seasons beginning in 1879, but the original Petrakis Park, located at the end of Fourth Street near the Mississippi River, fell well short of professional standards, and the Astros moved to Kissimmee, Fla.
