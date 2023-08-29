We know the tri-state area has plenty of outstanding companies whose employees will tell you it’s a pretty great place to work. We’re looking to find out who stacks up best.
Now in its second year, Best Places to Work Dubuque is a survey and awards program that honors employers in the Greater Dubuque area that are making their workplaces great. It doesn’t matter if your office is public or private, nonprofit, governmental — you name it. Any physical workplace in Dubuque County, Grant County, Wis., or Jo Daviess County, Ill., that has been in operation at least a year can take the survey.
Employers will find out if they have made the list of the best soon after the surveys are completed. Those on the best list will be honored in a special publication and event produced by TH Media in April of 2024.
Recommended for you
Last year’s surveys garnered 13 winning companies divided into large and small categories (over and under 50 people.)
In the larger category, Tucker Freight Lines took first place, while MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions picked up the top prize in the smaller category. All the winners joined in a celebratory dinner and awards event that drew more than 175 people. We’re looking forward to a similar fun night next spring.
Individual employees or company leaders are welcome to nominate an employer. Being named one of the best companies in the area can only help with recruiting in these challenging hiring days. To register, visit: www.bestplacestoworkDubuque.com. Questions can be directed to answers@workforcerg.com or 281-602-5004.
Breast cancer survivors to be heralded
Today marks the last day to add names to our Breast Cancer Survivor list. I’m hoping any survivors in the tri-states will stand up and be counted to inspire others. Those interested in submitting more and telling their story are welcome to do so. But even if that’s not your thing, let’s see how big we can grow our list of survivors.
Go to TelegraphHerald.com/hope and click the blue button to add a name to the survivors list. Or fill out the full form to share your story.
If you’re not sure about what to do, feel free to reach out to me directly. Let’s make this October all about the inspiring survivors around us.
Travel with the TH in 2024
We’ve already released the details on a couple of TH trips coming next year — nine days in Spain and Portugal in March and an 11-day Alaskan cruise planned for August — but we’ve got more up our sleeve, soon to be revealed.
Join us at 6 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 19 at the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room for our 2024 trip announcement meeting.
We’ll give all the details on every opportunity to travel coming next year. I’ll be hosting a trip next fall to a destination that might not be on your bucket list — yet — but it should be.
It’s a dream locale that most seasoned travelers haven’t been to yet, but I hear it’s amazing.
We also have a trip planned that will be right in the wheelhouse of music lovers and one photography buffs won’t want to miss.
I’m excited to announce our destinations and hosts and hope you can make it. Register for the meeting at TelegraphHerald.com/trips.