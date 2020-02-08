DES MOINES, Iowa — The Telegraph Herald was named one of the state's top newspapers this weekend during the Iowa Newspaper Association's annual convention in Des Moines.
The Telegraph Herald, which competes in the same division as the biggest papers in the state in terms of daily circulation, on Friday received a bevy of awards for news coverage, design, photography and advertising.
Additionally, reporter Allie Hinga received a pair of prestigious awards reserved for Iowa's top young journalists. She was presented with the Jay P. Wagner Prize for Young Journalists, as well as the Genevieve Mauck Stoufer Outstanding Young Iowa Journalist Award.
Hinga is a 2014 graduate of the University of Missouri's acclaimed journalism school. She interned with the Telegraph Herald and the Kansas City Star prior to her graduation.
Her first post-college position was at the Joplin (Mo.) Globe. In 2016, she returned to the Telegraph Herald to take over the majority of the paper's coverage of schools and education.
Hinga covers Dubuque's public and parochial schools, as well as local colleges and outlying school districts. She is behind the innovative "Class of 2020" recurring feature, through which she periodically checks in with the same 20 tri-state students as they make their way through high school.
Other awards presented to the Telegraph Herald include:
FIRST PLACE
- Best feature page
- Coverage of agriculture
- Coverage of business
- Total newspaper design
- Best headline writing
- Best podcast
- Best ad featuring financial, insurance or other professional service
- Best ad featuring furniture, furnishings, appliances or hardware
- Best ad series or campaign featuring any service or merchandise category
SECOND PLACE
- Best front page
- Coverage of education
- Best use of graphics — Mike Day
- Best slideshow — Nicki Kohl
- Best sports feature story — Tim O'Neill
- Excellence in editorial writing — Brian Cooper and Amy Gilligan
- Best sports photo — Eileen Meslar
- Best ad featuring financial, insurance or other professional service
- Best ad featuring furniture, furnishings, appliances or hardware
- Best ad featuring automotive, boats, aircraft, tires, gasoline, etc.
- Best ad featuring miscellaneous
- Best ad series or campaign featuring any service or merchandise category
THIRD PLACE
- General excellence
- Best of class — Advertising
- Best special section — Editorial
- Best slideshow — Dave Kettering
- Master columnist — Gilligan
- Best special section — Advertising
Telegraph Herald sister publications Dyersville Commercial, Cascade Pioneer and Manchester Press also participated in the INA contests for weekly newspapers. Awards received are:
FIRST PLACE
- Best sports feature photo — Don Zieser, Commercial
- Best sports section — Pioneer
- Best newspaper website — Pioneer
SECOND PLACE
- Master columnist — Mike Putz, Commercial
- Coverage of government and politics — Pioneer
THIRD PLACE
- Best editorial pages — Commercial
- Best personality feature story — Putz, Commercial