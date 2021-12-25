UPDATE

Local arrest records indicate that Damien L. Hunt, 38, was arrested at 10 p.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St.

ORIGINAL

Authorities seek tips on the whereabouts of a felon who failed to return Thursday to a state correctional facility in Dubuque.

Damien L. Hunt, 38, has been on work release at the the correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. since October, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Hunt was convicted of first-degree arson and other charges in Pottawattamie County in 2006.

Hunt is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall and 197 pounds. Corrections officials said in the release that anyone with information on his location should contact local police.