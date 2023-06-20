A Telegraph Herald staffer picked up a state and a national award last week for a publication we’re extremely proud of.

Mike Day, senior editorial artist and a TH veteran of 36 years, won the accolades for the premium magazine published last year, “The Tri State’s One-Room Schools.” The 60-page tome was a painstakingly researched thorough dive into the iconic schoolhouses that were so prevalent in this area as recently as the 1960s.

