A Telegraph Herald staffer picked up a state and a national award last week for a publication we’re extremely proud of.
Mike Day, senior editorial artist and a TH veteran of 36 years, won the accolades for the premium magazine published last year, “The Tri State’s One-Room Schools.” The 60-page tome was a painstakingly researched thorough dive into the iconic schoolhouses that were so prevalent in this area as recently as the 1960s.
The publication was chosen a winner of the 2023 Country School Association of America’s Scholarship and Artistry Award. In the committee commendation they noted, “As you stated ‘historical research is always a treasure hunt’ and leads one down multiple paths. Your work with the multiple historical entities resulted in a wonderful publication and online source for many to locate these rural icons.”
Mike didn’t make the trip to Lancaster, Penn., for the formal presentation of the award, but he was excited about the honor nonetheless.
He did, however, travel to Clear Lake, Iowa, to accept the 2023 George Mills-Louise Noun Popular History Award Certificate of Recognition. The State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees selected “The Tri-State’s One-Room Schools,” as a recipient of this distinguished award.
This annual award recognizes the author of the most significant article on an Iowa history topic published in a popular history periodical during the previous calendar year. It is named in honor of reporter and popular historian George Mills and historian of women’s history and philanthropist Louise Noun. In presenting the award, the commendation noted, “You are commended on this notable achievement and know that we are truly grateful for your contribution to the rich history of our state.”
The trip to Clear Lake had an added bonus for Mike, because it included a tour of the famed Surf Ballroom — fitting for the guy who just recently completed “The Tri-States’ Ballrooms & Bands,” another 60-page magazine highlighting the heyday of ballrooms and the bands that played in them across the tri-states.
We consider both of these magazines treasures in the TH archive. We pride ourselves on elevating little explored pockets of tri-state history, and no one does it quite like Mike Day. We know the reach of both publications extends well beyond our TH readers, and we’re happy to have both magazines for sale in the TH store and at local retailers. Anyone who has been a longtime Dubuque resident or came of age here will love the nostalgia steeped in every page. So pass the word about these award-winning publications or make a gift of one to anyone you know who grew up in Dubuque. I have no doubt they will appreciate the research, the storytelling and the memories stirred by the magazines.
Gilligan is a 30-plus-years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.