Forecasters have issued a flash flood watch until Wednesday morning for the tri-state area.
The watch includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service reports that a strong cold front will move into the region today, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms to the area through tonight.
Heavy rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible because of the unseasonably high amounts of moisture in the atmosphere, according to the weather service.
The heavy rain falling on already saturated soils could result in flash flooding.
Forecasters also issued a flood watch for the Mississippi River at Dubuque.
Rainfall could cause the river to briefly top the 17-foot flood stage Friday through Sunday at the Dubuque railroad bridge.
The river stood at 13.77 feet at 5:30 a.m. today.