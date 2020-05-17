A stretch of North Cascade Road just outside of Dubuque soon will be closed for months.
The roadway will be closed between Edval and Tyra lanes starting Monday, May 18, as part of a reconstruction project. The closure will run through November, according to the Dubuque County Road Department.
Traffic will be detoured to English Mill Road, Crescent Ridge and Cedar Cross Road, a press release states.
It notes that local and emergency access will be maintained to residences on North Cascade Road and Edval, Park View and Miners lanes. Alternate access will be available for those living on Creekwood Drive.